Carlos Gerald Arevalo
Age: 35 Sex: M
Charge: Probation Violation (PV): Possession of methamphetamine
No bail
Last known location: Pendleton, OR
Sheldon Ford Blair
Age: 26 Sex: M
Charge: Failure to Appear (FTA): Failure to perform duties of driver
Bail: $10,000
Last known location: Hermiston, OR
Joshua Aaron Blansett
Age: 29 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Possession of methamphetamine
Bail: $10,000
Last known location: Pendleton, OR
Martin Zavala Calderon
Age: 35 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Failure to perform duties of driver
Bail: $10,000
Last known location: Hermiston, OR
Lawrence Blain Kaleak
Age: 25 Sex: M
Charge: PV: Robbery, coercion, menacing
No bail
Last known location: Taholah, WA
Benjamin Michael Neal
Age: 39 Sex: M
Charge: PV: Harassment
No bail
Last known location: Milton-Freewater, OR
Tierra Marie Ouderkirk
Age: 41 Sex: F
Charge: FTA: Theft
Bail: $10,000
Last known location: Kennewick, WA
Alberto Perez
Age: 45 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Possession of methamphetamine
Bail: $250,000
Last known location: Umatilla, OR
Timothy Lee Prock
Age: 59 Sex: M
Charge: Fleeing/attempt to elude police
Bail: $80,000
Last known location: Milton-Freewater, OR
Christofer J. Lopez Vasquez
Age: 27 Sex: M
Charge: PV: Possession of methamphetamine
No bail
Last known location: Walla Walla, WA
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.