Carlos Gerald Arevalo

Age: 35 Sex: M

Charge: Probation Violation (PV): Possession of methamphetamine

No bail

Last known location: Pendleton, OR

Sheldon Ford Blair

Age: 26 Sex: M

Charge: Failure to Appear (FTA): Failure to perform duties of driver

Bail: $10,000

Last known location: Hermiston, OR

Joshua Aaron Blansett

Age: 29 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Possession of methamphetamine

Bail: $10,000

Last known location: Pendleton, OR

Martin Zavala Calderon

Age: 35 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Failure to perform duties of driver

Bail: $10,000

Last known location: Hermiston, OR

Lawrence Blain Kaleak

Age: 25 Sex: M

Charge: PV: Robbery, coercion, menacing

No bail

Last known location: Taholah, WA

Benjamin Michael Neal

Age: 39 Sex: M

Charge: PV: Harassment

No bail

Last known location: Milton-Freewater, OR

Tierra Marie Ouderkirk

Age: 41 Sex: F

Charge: FTA: Theft

Bail: $10,000

Last known location: Kennewick, WA

Alberto Perez

Age: 45 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Possession of methamphetamine

Bail: $250,000

Last known location: Umatilla, OR

Timothy Lee Prock

Age: 59 Sex: M

Charge: Fleeing/attempt to elude police

Bail: $80,000

Last known location: Milton-Freewater, OR

Christofer J. Lopez Vasquez

Age: 27 Sex: M

Charge: PV: Possession of methamphetamine

No bail

Last known location: Walla Walla, WA

