Pablo Rosas Aguilera

Age: 46 Sex: M

Charge: Failure to Appear (FTA): DUII, reckless driving

Bail: $10,000

Last known location: Pasco, WA

Justin Cory Anderson

Age: 43 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Unauthorized use of vehicle

Bail: $2,000

Last known location: Middleton, ID

Anthony Lawrence Askins

Age: 64 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Failure to report as sex offender

Bail: $10,000

Last known location: East Helena, MT

Joshua Lawrence Biegel

Age: 41 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Giving false information to police

Bail: $30,000

Last known location: Colton, OR

William Leonard McDaniel

Age: 58 Sex: M

Charge: Probation Violation (PV): Assault, criminal mischief

No bail

Last known location: Irrigon, OR

Cory Edward Neumann

Age: 40 Sex: M

Charge: PV: Possession of methamphetamine

No bail

Last known location: Pasco, WA

Eddie Joe Page

Age: 70 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Failure to appear

Bail: $10,000

Last known location: Umatilla, OR

Asa James Rudner

Age: 22 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Criminal trespass, possession of methamphetamine

Bail: $31,250

Last known location: Pendleton, OR

Donald Wayne Rust

Age: 51 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: DUII

Bail: $20,000

Last known location: Hermiston, OR

Michael Patrick Shannon

Age: 50 Sex: M

Charge: PV: DUII

No bail

Last known location: Milton-Freewater, OR

