Pablo Rosas Aguilera
Age: 46 Sex: M
Charge: Failure to Appear (FTA): DUII, reckless driving
Bail: $10,000
Last known location: Pasco, WA
Justin Cory Anderson
Age: 43 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Unauthorized use of vehicle
Bail: $2,000
Last known location: Middleton, ID
Anthony Lawrence Askins
Age: 64 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Failure to report as sex offender
Bail: $10,000
Last known location: East Helena, MT
Joshua Lawrence Biegel
Age: 41 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Giving false information to police
Bail: $30,000
Last known location: Colton, OR
William Leonard McDaniel
Age: 58 Sex: M
Charge: Probation Violation (PV): Assault, criminal mischief
No bail
Last known location: Irrigon, OR
Cory Edward Neumann
Age: 40 Sex: M
Charge: PV: Possession of methamphetamine
No bail
Last known location: Pasco, WA
Eddie Joe Page
Age: 70 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Failure to appear
Bail: $10,000
Last known location: Umatilla, OR
Asa James Rudner
Age: 22 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Criminal trespass, possession of methamphetamine
Bail: $31,250
Last known location: Pendleton, OR
Donald Wayne Rust
Age: 51 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: DUII
Bail: $20,000
Last known location: Hermiston, OR
Michael Patrick Shannon
Age: 50 Sex: M
Charge: PV: DUII
No bail
Last known location: Milton-Freewater, OR
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.