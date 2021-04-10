Kurt Erick Bentler

Age: 57 Sex: M

Charge: Probation Violation (PV): Possession of methamphetamine, burglary II, theft II

No bail

Last known location: Umatilla, OR

Korina Rae Bentz

Age: 29 Sex: F

Charge: Failure to Appear (FTA): Theft

Bail: $5,000

Last known location: Echo, OR

Amelia Velasco Cortez

Age: 34 Sex: F

Charge: FTA: Harassment

Bail: $40,000

Last known location: Hermiston, OR

Charles Wesley Falconer

Age: 38 Sex: M

Charge: PV: Manslaughter II, reckless driving

No bail

Last known location: Milton-Freewater, OR

Gauge Forest Rane Hart

Age: 20 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Identity theft (x5), credit card fraud (x5), theft III

Bail: $250,000

Last known location: Meacham, OR

Luz Susana Leon

Age: 41 Sex: F

Charge: FTA: Failure to appear I and II

Bail: $20,000

Last known location: Richland, WA

Carri Ann Olea

Age: 40 Sex: F

Charge: FTA: Failure to appear II

Bail: $10,000

Last known location: Hermiston, OR

Elisa Michelle Lowery Omaljev

Age: 32 Sex: F

Charge: PV: Harassmet

No bail

Last known location: Stanfield, OR

Carlos Antonio Ramirez

Age: 30 Sex: M

Charge: PV: Theft II, possession of firearm, possession of controlled substance (x2)

No bail

Last known location: Boardman, OR

Spencer Christian Waterland

Age: 28 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Possession of methamphetamine

Bail: $40,000

Last known location: Pendleton, OR

Warrants on the above persons were active at the time the list was created; however, wanted status is subject to change at any time. If whereabouts are known, please report immediately to law enforcement by calling the 24-hour dispatch center at 541-966-3651 or by calling 911 if an emergency.

