Kurt Erick Bentler
Age: 57 Sex: M
Charge: Probation Violation (PV): Possession of methamphetamine, burglary II, theft II
No bail
Last known location: Umatilla, OR
Korina Rae Bentz
Age: 29 Sex: F
Charge: Failure to Appear (FTA): Theft
Bail: $5,000
Last known location: Echo, OR
Amelia Velasco Cortez
Age: 34 Sex: F
Charge: FTA: Harassment
Bail: $40,000
Last known location: Hermiston, OR
Charles Wesley Falconer
Age: 38 Sex: M
Charge: PV: Manslaughter II, reckless driving
No bail
Last known location: Milton-Freewater, OR
Gauge Forest Rane Hart
Age: 20 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Identity theft (x5), credit card fraud (x5), theft III
Bail: $250,000
Last known location: Meacham, OR
Luz Susana Leon
Age: 41 Sex: F
Charge: FTA: Failure to appear I and II
Bail: $20,000
Last known location: Richland, WA
Carri Ann Olea
Age: 40 Sex: F
Charge: FTA: Failure to appear II
Bail: $10,000
Last known location: Hermiston, OR
Elisa Michelle Lowery Omaljev
Age: 32 Sex: F
Charge: PV: Harassmet
No bail
Last known location: Stanfield, OR
Carlos Antonio Ramirez
Age: 30 Sex: M
Charge: PV: Theft II, possession of firearm, possession of controlled substance (x2)
No bail
Last known location: Boardman, OR
Spencer Christian Waterland
Age: 28 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Possession of methamphetamine
Bail: $40,000
Last known location: Pendleton, OR
Warrants on the above persons were active at the time the list was created; however, wanted status is subject to change at any time. If whereabouts are known, please report immediately to law enforcement by calling the 24-hour dispatch center at 541-966-3651 or by calling 911 if an emergency.
