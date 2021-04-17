Jose Elias Jauquin Gaspar
Age: 18 Sex: M
Charge: Failure to Appear (FTA): Failure to perform duties of driver
Bail: $5,000
Last known location: Hermiston, OR
Natalie Lanae Key
Age: 21 Sex: F
Charge: Probation Violation (PV): Giving false information to police
No bail
Last known location: Milton-Freewater, OR
Katie Lyn Larson
Age: 34 Sex: F
Charge: FTA: Forgery I, possession of methamphetamine
Bail: $80,000
Last known location: Joseph, OR
Ronald Dale Leslie
Age: 31 Sex: M
Charge: PV: Manufacture/delivery of controlled substance
No bail
Last known location: Umatilla, OR
Aleksander C. Padilla
Age: 23 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Unauthorized use of vehicle, theft I
Bail: $20,000
Last known location: College Place, WA
Toby Norman Randall
Age: 42 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Resisting arrest, criminal trespass
Bail: $10,000
Last known location: Vancouver, WA
Leslie Maril Saldana Diaz
Age: 18 Sex: F
Charge: FTA: DUII
Bail: $20,000
Last known location: None listed
Leann Rose Shelley
Age: 38 Sex: F
Charge: FTA: Disorderly conduct
Bail: $5,000
Last known location: Pendleton, OR
Elsie Pearl Surface
Age: 24 Sex: F
Charge: FTA: DUII
Bail: $160,000
Last known location: Pendleton, OR
Anthony Michael Weatherman
Age: 42 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Harassment, strangulation, assault
Bail: $50,000
Last known location: None listed
