Jose Elias Jauquin Gaspar

Age: 18 Sex: M

Charge: Failure to Appear (FTA): Failure to perform duties of driver

Bail: $5,000

Last known location: Hermiston, OR

Natalie Lanae Key

Age: 21 Sex: F

Charge: Probation Violation (PV): Giving false information to police

No bail

Last known location: Milton-Freewater, OR

Katie Lyn Larson

Age: 34 Sex: F

Charge: FTA: Forgery I, possession of methamphetamine

Bail: $80,000

Last known location: Joseph, OR

Ronald Dale Leslie

Age: 31 Sex: M

Charge: PV: Manufacture/delivery of controlled substance

No bail

Last known location: Umatilla, OR

Aleksander C. Padilla

Age: 23 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Unauthorized use of vehicle, theft I

Bail: $20,000

Last known location: College Place, WA

Toby Norman Randall

Age: 42 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Resisting arrest, criminal trespass

Bail: $10,000

Last known location: Vancouver, WA

Leslie Maril Saldana Diaz

Age: 18 Sex: F

Charge: FTA: DUII

Bail: $20,000

Last known location: None listed

Leann Rose Shelley

Age: 38 Sex: F

Charge: FTA: Disorderly conduct

Bail: $5,000

Last known location: Pendleton, OR

Elsie Pearl Surface

Age: 24 Sex: F

Charge: FTA: DUII

Bail: $160,000

Last known location: Pendleton, OR

Anthony Michael Weatherman

Age: 42 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Harassment, strangulation, assault

Bail: $50,000

Last known location: None listed

