Juan Carlos Gomez Chavez

Age: 22 Sex: M

Charge: Failure to Appear (FTA): Assault II (x2), menacing

Bail: $100,000

Last known location: Wapato, WA

Mary Ellen Contreras

Age: 41 Sex: F

Charge: FTA: Possession of methamphetamine

Bail: $250,000

Last known location: Milton-Freewater, OR

Chelsye Lea Holland

Age: 25 Sex: F

Charge: Probation Violation (PV): Theft II

No bail

Last known location: Stanfield, OR

Claudia Yvette Lomas

Age: 32 Sex: F

Charge: FTA: DUII

Bail: $100,000

Last known location: Hermiston, OR

Thomas Allen Murphy

Age: 37 Sex: M

Charge: PV: DUII, reckless driving

No bail

Last known location: Pilot Rock, OR

Marcus Coby Ryder

Age: 38 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Theft

Bail: $20,000

Last known location: Pendleton, OR

Michael Warner Sims

Age: 58 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Possession of methamphetamine

Bail: $100,000

Last known location: Chiloquin, WA

Demetri J. Tziouvaras

Age: 26 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Driving while suspended

Bail: $10,000

Last known location: Dayton, WA

Leroy Wise Jr.

Age: 58 Sex: M

Charge: PV: DUII

No bail

Last known location: La Grande, OR

Estevan Ybarra

Age: 23 Sex: M

Charge: PV: Theft II

No bail

Last known location: Irrigon, OR

