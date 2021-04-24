Juan Carlos Gomez Chavez
Age: 22 Sex: M
Charge: Failure to Appear (FTA): Assault II (x2), menacing
Bail: $100,000
Last known location: Wapato, WA
Mary Ellen Contreras
Age: 41 Sex: F
Charge: FTA: Possession of methamphetamine
Bail: $250,000
Last known location: Milton-Freewater, OR
Chelsye Lea Holland
Age: 25 Sex: F
Charge: Probation Violation (PV): Theft II
No bail
Last known location: Stanfield, OR
Claudia Yvette Lomas
Age: 32 Sex: F
Charge: FTA: DUII
Bail: $100,000
Last known location: Hermiston, OR
Thomas Allen Murphy
Age: 37 Sex: M
Charge: PV: DUII, reckless driving
No bail
Last known location: Pilot Rock, OR
Marcus Coby Ryder
Age: 38 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Theft
Bail: $20,000
Last known location: Pendleton, OR
Michael Warner Sims
Age: 58 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Possession of methamphetamine
Bail: $100,000
Last known location: Chiloquin, WA
Demetri J. Tziouvaras
Age: 26 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Driving while suspended
Bail: $10,000
Last known location: Dayton, WA
Leroy Wise Jr.
Age: 58 Sex: M
Charge: PV: DUII
No bail
Last known location: La Grande, OR
Estevan Ybarra
Age: 23 Sex: M
Charge: PV: Theft II
No bail
Last known location: Irrigon, OR
