Maxiimiliano Aguilar Godinez

Age: 23 Sex: M

Charge: Failure to Appear (FTA): DUII, reckless driving

Bail: $20,000

Last known location: Hermiston, OR

Wayd Steven Harley

Age: 22 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Possession of methamphetamine

Bail: $10,000

Last known location: Hermiston, OR

Wayne Glenn Miller

Age: 62 Sex: M

Charge: Probation Violation (PV): DUII

No bail

Last known location: Umatilla, OR

Juan Rodriguez Pacheco

Age: 50 Sex: M

Charge: PV: Criminal trespass

No bail

Last known location: Irrigon, OR

Donald Levi Padgett

Age: 39 Sex: M

Charge: PV: Felon in possession of firearm, theft I

No bail

Last known location: Pilot Rock, OR

Jason Bradley Phillips

Age: 34 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Failure to appear

Bail: $20,000

Last known location: Pendleton, OR

Maynard Myers Pourier

Age: 69 Sex: M

Charge: PV: Driving while suspended/revoked

No bail

Last known location: Boardman, OR

Lance Scott Roark

Age: 28 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: DUII, reckless driving

Bail: $20,000

Last known location: Pendleton, OR

Moises Salas

Age: 31 Sex: M

Charge: PV: Failure to perform duties of driver

No bail

Last known location: Echo, OR

Julie Tewee

Age: 55 Sex: F

Charge: PV: Possession of methamphetamine

No bail

Last known location: Pendleton, OR

