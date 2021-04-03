Maxiimiliano Aguilar Godinez
Age: 23 Sex: M
Charge: Failure to Appear (FTA): DUII, reckless driving
Bail: $20,000
Last known location: Hermiston, OR
Wayd Steven Harley
Age: 22 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Possession of methamphetamine
Bail: $10,000
Last known location: Hermiston, OR
Wayne Glenn Miller
Age: 62 Sex: M
Charge: Probation Violation (PV): DUII
No bail
Last known location: Umatilla, OR
Juan Rodriguez Pacheco
Age: 50 Sex: M
Charge: PV: Criminal trespass
No bail
Last known location: Irrigon, OR
Donald Levi Padgett
Age: 39 Sex: M
Charge: PV: Felon in possession of firearm, theft I
No bail
Last known location: Pilot Rock, OR
Jason Bradley Phillips
Age: 34 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Failure to appear
Bail: $20,000
Last known location: Pendleton, OR
Maynard Myers Pourier
Age: 69 Sex: M
Charge: PV: Driving while suspended/revoked
No bail
Last known location: Boardman, OR
Lance Scott Roark
Age: 28 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: DUII, reckless driving
Bail: $20,000
Last known location: Pendleton, OR
Moises Salas
Age: 31 Sex: M
Charge: PV: Failure to perform duties of driver
No bail
Last known location: Echo, OR
Julie Tewee
Age: 55 Sex: F
Charge: PV: Possession of methamphetamine
No bail
Last known location: Pendleton, OR
