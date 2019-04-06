Marisela Lopez Chavez

Age: 24 Sex: F

Charge: Probation Violation (PV): Criminal mischief, recklessly endangering another person

No bail

Last known location: Hermiston, OR

Ben Jay Davison

Age: 47 Sex: M

Charge: PV: Reckless driving, driving while suspended/revoked

No bail

Last known location: La Grande, OR

Devin Grant Dixon

Age: 28 Sex: M

Charge: PV: DUII

No bail

Last known location: Walla Walla, WA

John Michael Grishkin

Age: 59 Sex: M

Charge: Failure to Appear (FTA): DUII

Bail: $25,000

Last known location: Umatilla, OR

Jeffrey Layton Holmes Jr.

Age: 27 Sex: M

Charge: PV: Possession of methamphetamine

No bail

Last known location: Hermiston, OR

Oliver Daniel Ingersoll

Age: 24 Sex: M

Charge: PV: Assault, harassment, disorderly conduct

No bail

Last known location: Walla Walla, WA

Melissa Ann Johnston

Age: 42 Sex: F

Charge: PV: DUII, reckless driving

No bail

Last known location: Elgin, OR

Virgil Dean Oneel

Age: 57 Sex: M

Charge: PV: Failure to appear

No bail

Last known location: Milton-Freewater, OR

Eric Ross Saunders

Age: 33 Sex: M

Charge: PV: Assault, harassment

No bail

Last known location: North Bend, OR

Candace Jean Sturtevant

Age: 63 Sex: F

Charge: PV: Criminal trespass

No bail

Last known location: Helix, OR

Warrants on the above persons were active at the time the list was created; however, wanted status is subject to change at any time. If whereabouts are known, please report immediately to law enforcement by calling the 24-hour dispatch center at 541-966-3651 or by calling 911 if an emergency.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.