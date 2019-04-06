Marisela Lopez Chavez
Age: 24 Sex: F
Charge: Probation Violation (PV): Criminal mischief, recklessly endangering another person
No bail
Last known location: Hermiston, OR
Ben Jay Davison
Age: 47 Sex: M
Charge: PV: Reckless driving, driving while suspended/revoked
No bail
Last known location: La Grande, OR
Devin Grant Dixon
Age: 28 Sex: M
Charge: PV: DUII
No bail
Last known location: Walla Walla, WA
John Michael Grishkin
Age: 59 Sex: M
Charge: Failure to Appear (FTA): DUII
Bail: $25,000
Last known location: Umatilla, OR
Jeffrey Layton Holmes Jr.
Age: 27 Sex: M
Charge: PV: Possession of methamphetamine
No bail
Last known location: Hermiston, OR
Oliver Daniel Ingersoll
Age: 24 Sex: M
Charge: PV: Assault, harassment, disorderly conduct
No bail
Last known location: Walla Walla, WA
Melissa Ann Johnston
Age: 42 Sex: F
Charge: PV: DUII, reckless driving
No bail
Last known location: Elgin, OR
Virgil Dean Oneel
Age: 57 Sex: M
Charge: PV: Failure to appear
No bail
Last known location: Milton-Freewater, OR
Eric Ross Saunders
Age: 33 Sex: M
Charge: PV: Assault, harassment
No bail
Last known location: North Bend, OR
Candace Jean Sturtevant
Age: 63 Sex: F
Charge: PV: Criminal trespass
No bail
Last known location: Helix, OR
Warrants on the above persons were active at the time the list was created; however, wanted status is subject to change at any time. If whereabouts are known, please report immediately to law enforcement by calling the 24-hour dispatch center at 541-966-3651 or by calling 911 if an emergency.
