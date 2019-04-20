Melissa Marian Carey

Age: 32 Sex: F

Charge: Failure to Appear (FTA): Theft

Bail: $5,000

Last known location: Baker City, OR

Seth Ryan Charette

Age: 34 Sex: M

Charge: Contempt of court

Bail: $5,000

Last known location: Hermiston, OR

Gracie Marie Hernandez

Age: 19 Sex: F

Charge: Contempt of court

Bail: $160,000

Last known location: Pendleton, OR

Joseph Charles Hlavka

Age: 37 Sex: M

Charge: Probation Violation (PV): Criminal mischief

No bail

Last known location: Pendleton, OR

Kurtis Kol Knowles

Age: 21 Sex: M

Charge: PV: Possession of methamphetamine

No bail

Last known location: Hermiston, OR

Martina Garcia Ruiz

Age: 49 Sex: F

Charge: PV: Animal neglect

No bail

Last known location: Hermiston, OR

Stacia Simmons

Age: 31 Sex: F

Charge: FTA: Possession of heroin and methamphetamine

Bail: $10,000

Last known location: Waitsburg, WA

Blaine Philip Taylor

Age: 26 Sex: M

Charge: PV: Possession of methamphetamine

No bail

Last known location: Pilot Rock, OR

Logan Charles Wilson

Age: 20 Sex: M

Charge: PV: Possession of methamphetamine, resisting arrest, theft, disorderly conduct

No bail

Last known location: Stanfield, OR

Richard Howard Wright

Age: 38 Sex: M

Charge: PV: Possession of methamphetamine

No bail

Last known location: Portland, OR

Warrants on the above persons were active at the time the list was created; however, wanted status is subject to change at any time. If whereabouts are known, please report immediately to law enforcement by calling the 24-hour dispatch center at 541-966-3651 or by calling 911 if an emergency.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.