Melissa Marian Carey
Age: 32 Sex: F
Charge: Failure to Appear (FTA): Theft
Bail: $5,000
Last known location: Baker City, OR
Seth Ryan Charette
Age: 34 Sex: M
Charge: Contempt of court
Bail: $5,000
Last known location: Hermiston, OR
Gracie Marie Hernandez
Age: 19 Sex: F
Charge: Contempt of court
Bail: $160,000
Last known location: Pendleton, OR
Joseph Charles Hlavka
Age: 37 Sex: M
Charge: Probation Violation (PV): Criminal mischief
No bail
Last known location: Pendleton, OR
Kurtis Kol Knowles
Age: 21 Sex: M
Charge: PV: Possession of methamphetamine
No bail
Last known location: Hermiston, OR
Martina Garcia Ruiz
Age: 49 Sex: F
Charge: PV: Animal neglect
No bail
Last known location: Hermiston, OR
Stacia Simmons
Age: 31 Sex: F
Charge: FTA: Possession of heroin and methamphetamine
Bail: $10,000
Last known location: Waitsburg, WA
Blaine Philip Taylor
Age: 26 Sex: M
Charge: PV: Possession of methamphetamine
No bail
Last known location: Pilot Rock, OR
Logan Charles Wilson
Age: 20 Sex: M
Charge: PV: Possession of methamphetamine, resisting arrest, theft, disorderly conduct
No bail
Last known location: Stanfield, OR
Richard Howard Wright
Age: 38 Sex: M
Charge: PV: Possession of methamphetamine
No bail
Last known location: Portland, OR
Warrants on the above persons were active at the time the list was created; however, wanted status is subject to change at any time. If whereabouts are known, please report immediately to law enforcement by calling the 24-hour dispatch center at 541-966-3651 or by calling 911 if an emergency.
