Kevin Duane Amerson
Age: 62 Sex: M
Charge: Probation Violation (PV): Theft
No bail
Last known location: Ontario, OR
Shealee Kay Bailey
Age: 30 Sex: F
Charge: Failure to Appear (FTA): Delivery of methamphetamine, delivery of heroin, possession of methamphetamine and heroin
Bail: $100,000
Last known location: Hermiston, OR
Robert LaFollette Breeze
Age: 51 Sex: M
Charge: PV: Possession of methamphetamine, criminal trespass, theft
No bail
Last known location: Irrigon, OR
William Wayne Byrd
Age: 68 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Failure to appear
Bail: $20,000
Last known location: Prineville, OR
Adalberto Aguiar Estrada
Age: 36 Sex: M
Charge: PV: Disorderly conduct, harassment
No bail
Last known location: Umatilla, OR
Brandon Daniel James
Age: 25 Sex: M
Charge: PV: Possession of methamphetamine
No bail
Last known location: Hermiston, OR
Tyler Joseph Morris
Age: 20 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Mail theft or receipt of stolen mail
Bail: $50,000
Last known location: Hermiston, OR
Jori Fawn Peek
Age: 49 Sex: F
Charge: FTA: DUII
Bail: $20,000
Last known location: Pendleton, OR
Kaleb Ryan Sheets
Age: 27 Sex: M
Charge: PV: Felon in possession of firearm
No bail
Last known location: Milton-Freewater, OR
Pamela Ann Thornton
Age: 51 Sex: F
Charge: PV: Possession of methamphetamine, reckless driving
No bail
Last known location: Umatilla, OR
Warrants on the above persons were active at the time the list was created; however, wanted status is subject to change at any time. If whereabouts are known, please report immediately to law enforcement by calling the 24-hour dispatch center at 541-966-3651 or by calling 911 if an emergency.
