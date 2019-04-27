Kevin Duane Amerson

Age: 62 Sex: M

Charge: Probation Violation (PV): Theft

No bail

Last known location: Ontario, OR

Shealee Kay Bailey

Age: 30 Sex: F

Charge: Failure to Appear (FTA): Delivery of methamphetamine, delivery of heroin, possession of methamphetamine and heroin

Bail: $100,000

Last known location: Hermiston, OR

Robert LaFollette Breeze

Age: 51 Sex: M

Charge: PV: Possession of methamphetamine, criminal trespass, theft

No bail

Last known location: Irrigon, OR

William Wayne Byrd

Age: 68 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Failure to appear

Bail: $20,000

Last known location: Prineville, OR

Adalberto Aguiar Estrada

Age: 36 Sex: M

Charge: PV: Disorderly conduct, harassment

No bail

Last known location: Umatilla, OR

Brandon Daniel James

Age: 25 Sex: M

Charge: PV: Possession of methamphetamine

No bail

Last known location: Hermiston, OR

Tyler Joseph Morris

Age: 20 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Mail theft or receipt of stolen mail

Bail: $50,000

Last known location: Hermiston, OR

Jori Fawn Peek

Age: 49 Sex: F

Charge: FTA: DUII

Bail: $20,000

Last known location: Pendleton, OR

Kaleb Ryan Sheets

Age: 27 Sex: M

Charge: PV: Felon in possession of firearm

No bail

Last known location: Milton-Freewater, OR

Pamela Ann Thornton

Age: 51 Sex: F

Charge: PV: Possession of methamphetamine, reckless driving

No bail

Last known location: Umatilla, OR

Warrants on the above persons were active at the time the list was created; however, wanted status is subject to change at any time. If whereabouts are known, please report immediately to law enforcement by calling the 24-hour dispatch center at 541-966-3651 or by calling 911 if an emergency.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.