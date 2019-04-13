John Kevin Collins
Age: 59 Sex: M
Charge: Probation Violation (PV): DUII
No bail
Last known location: Pendleton, OR
Michael Coronado
Age: 45 Sex: M
Charge: PV: Possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine, DUII
No bail
Last known location: Walla Walla, WA
John Scott Davidson
Age: 56 Sex: M
Charge: PV: Resisting arrest, interfering with police
No bail
Last known location: Pendleton, OR
Christopher Lee Devey
Age: 36 Sex: M
Charge: Failure to Appear (FTA): Failure to appear
Bail: $1,000,000
Last known location: Estacada, OR
Katie Jan Everham
Age: 35 Sex: F
Charge: FTA: Possession of methamphetamine
Bail: $10,000
Last known location: Boardman, OR
Alexis Lara Gutierrez
Age: 18 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Harassment, disorderly conduct
Bail: $40,000
Last known location: Milton-Freewater, OR
Tony James Jones
Age: 29 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Fleeing/attempt to elude police, reckless driving
Bail: $100,000
Last known location: Salem, OR
Natasia Ann Mackie
Age: 28 Sex: F
Charge: PV: Possession of methamphetamine, theft
No bail
Last known location: Athena, OR
Francisco Erasmo Perez
Age: 25 Sex: M
Charge: PV: Theft, negotiating bad check, computer crime
No bail
Last known location: Chehalis, WA
Sierra Dawn Schultz
Age: 30 Sex: F
Charge: PV: Possession of methamphetamine, criminal trespass
No bail
Last known location: Hermiston, OR
Warrants on the above persons were active at the time the list was created; however, wanted status is subject to change at any time. If whereabouts are known, please report immediately to law enforcement by calling the 24-hour dispatch center at 541-966-3651 or by calling 911 if an emergency.
