John Kevin Collins

Age: 59 Sex: M

Charge: Probation Violation (PV): DUII

No bail

Last known location: Pendleton, OR

Michael Coronado

Age: 45 Sex: M

Charge: PV: Possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine, DUII

No bail

Last known location: Walla Walla, WA

John Scott Davidson

Age: 56 Sex: M

Charge: PV: Resisting arrest, interfering with police

No bail

Last known location: Pendleton, OR

Christopher Lee Devey

Age: 36 Sex: M

Charge: Failure to Appear (FTA): Failure to appear

Bail: $1,000,000

Last known location: Estacada, OR

Katie Jan Everham

Age: 35 Sex: F

Charge: FTA: Possession of methamphetamine

Bail: $10,000

Last known location: Boardman, OR

Alexis Lara Gutierrez

Age: 18 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Harassment, disorderly conduct

Bail: $40,000

Last known location: Milton-Freewater, OR

Tony James Jones

Age: 29 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Fleeing/attempt to elude police, reckless driving

Bail: $100,000

Last known location: Salem, OR

Natasia Ann Mackie

Age: 28 Sex: F

Charge: PV: Possession of methamphetamine, theft

No bail

Last known location: Athena, OR

Francisco Erasmo Perez

Age: 25 Sex: M

Charge: PV: Theft, negotiating bad check, computer crime

No bail

Last known location: Chehalis, WA

Sierra Dawn Schultz

Age: 30 Sex: F

Charge: PV: Possession of methamphetamine, criminal trespass

No bail

Last known location: Hermiston, OR

Warrants on the above persons were active at the time the list was created; however, wanted status is subject to change at any time. If whereabouts are known, please report immediately to law enforcement by calling the 24-hour dispatch center at 541-966-3651 or by calling 911 if an emergency.

