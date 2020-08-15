Kari Lynn Berg
Age: 28 Sex: F
Charge: Probation Violation (PV): Theft, possession of controlled substance
No bail
Last known location: Richland, WA
David Joseph Christopher
Age: 53 Sex: M
Charge: Failure to Appear (FTA): Harassment
Bail: $100,000
Last known location: Hermiston, OR
James Leon Foster Humphrey II
Age: 44 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Possession of methamphetamine
Bail: $10,000
Last known location: Pendleton, OR
Mark Richard McDonald
Age: 40 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Failure to appear
Bail: $20,000
Last known location: Umatilla, OR
Michael James Olman
Age: 35 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Harassment
Bail: $20,000
Last known location: Hermiston, OR
Farnum Skylar Smart
Age: 35 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Criminal trespass, theft
Bail: $6,250
Last known location: Walla Walla, WA
Andrew Neal Spicer
Age: 33 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Sexual abuse
Bail: $20,000
Last known location: Boise, ID
Vernon Eugene Spoon
Age: 41 Sex: M
Charge: PV: Menacing, harassment
No bail
Last known location: Hermiston, OR
Ruben Villarreal
Age: 46 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: DUII, reckless driving
Bail: $15,000
Last known location: Umatilla, OR
James Brown Walker
Age: 75 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Failure to appear
Bail: $10,000
Last known location: Stanfield, OR
Warrants on the above persons were active at the time the list was created; however, wanted status is subject to change at any time. If whereabouts are known, please report immediately to law enforcement by calling the 24-hour dispatch center at 541-966-3651 or by calling 911 if an emergency.
