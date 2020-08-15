Kari Lynn Berg

Age: 28 Sex: F

Charge: Probation Violation (PV): Theft, possession of controlled substance

No bail

Last known location: Richland, WA

David Joseph Christopher

Age: 53 Sex: M

Charge: Failure to Appear (FTA): Harassment

Bail: $100,000

Last known location: Hermiston, OR

James Leon Foster Humphrey II

Age: 44 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Possession of methamphetamine

Bail: $10,000

Last known location: Pendleton, OR

Mark Richard McDonald

Age: 40 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Failure to appear

Bail: $20,000

Last known location: Umatilla, OR

Michael James Olman

Age: 35 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Harassment

Bail: $20,000

Last known location: Hermiston, OR

Farnum Skylar Smart

Age: 35 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Criminal trespass, theft

Bail: $6,250

Last known location: Walla Walla, WA

Andrew Neal Spicer

Age: 33 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Sexual abuse

Bail: $20,000

Last known location: Boise, ID

Vernon Eugene Spoon

Age: 41 Sex: M

Charge: PV: Menacing, harassment

No bail

Last known location: Hermiston, OR

Ruben Villarreal

Age: 46 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: DUII, reckless driving

Bail: $15,000

Last known location: Umatilla, OR

James Brown Walker

Age: 75 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Failure to appear

Bail: $10,000

Last known location: Stanfield, OR

Warrants on the above persons were active at the time the list was created; however, wanted status is subject to change at any time. If whereabouts are known, please report immediately to law enforcement by calling the 24-hour dispatch center at 541-966-3651 or by calling 911 if an emergency.

