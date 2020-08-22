David Christopher Dean
Age: 38 Sex: M
Charge: Failure to Appear (FTA): Theft
Bail: $5,000
Last known location: Phoenix, AZ
Shelby Nicole Delong
Age: 23 Sex: F
Charge: FTA: Criminal trespass, theft, forgery
Bail: $20,000
Last known location: Stanfield, OR
Darin Levi Dettmer
Age: 44 Sex: M
Charge: Probation Violation (PV): Criminal mischief, harassment
No bail
Last known location: Milton-Freewater, OR
Ronaldo Elias Jeronimo Garcia
Age: 22 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Criminal mischief, reckless driving
Bail: $30,000
Last known location: Umatilla, OR
Joseph Alexander Heard
Age: 39 Sex: M
Charge: PV: Fleeing/attempt to elude police
No bail
Last known location: Forks, WA
Shawn Alvin Long
Age: 53 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Possession of methamphetamine, felon in possession of restricted weapon
Bail: $80,000
Last known location: Athena, OR
Jared Leon Patrick
Age: 35 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Failure to perform duties of driver
Bail: $20,000
Last known location: Hermiston, OR
Janette Patricia Sanchez
Age: 25 Sex: F
Charge: FTA: Possession of controlled substance
Bail: $21,250
Last known location: Boardman, OR
Daniel William Starns
Age: 64 Sex: M
Charge: PV: DUII
No bail
Last known location: Pendleton, OR
Anthony Scott Tompkins
Age: 32 Sex: M
Charge: PV: Resisting arrest, disorderly conduct
No bail
Last known location: Hermiston, OR
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.