David Christopher Dean

Age: 38 Sex: M

Charge: Failure to Appear (FTA): Theft

Bail: $5,000

Last known location: Phoenix, AZ

Shelby Nicole Delong

Age: 23 Sex: F

Charge: FTA: Criminal trespass, theft, forgery

Bail: $20,000

Last known location: Stanfield, OR

Darin Levi Dettmer

Age: 44 Sex: M

Charge: Probation Violation (PV): Criminal mischief, harassment

No bail

Last known location: Milton-Freewater, OR

Ronaldo Elias Jeronimo Garcia

Age: 22 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Criminal mischief, reckless driving

Bail: $30,000

Last known location: Umatilla, OR

Joseph Alexander Heard

Age: 39 Sex: M

Charge: PV: Fleeing/attempt to elude police

No bail

Last known location: Forks, WA

Shawn Alvin Long

Age: 53 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Possession of methamphetamine, felon in possession of restricted weapon

Bail: $80,000

Last known location: Athena, OR

Jared Leon Patrick

Age: 35 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Failure to perform duties of driver

Bail: $20,000

Last known location: Hermiston, OR

Janette Patricia Sanchez

Age: 25 Sex: F

Charge: FTA: Possession of controlled substance

Bail: $21,250

Last known location: Boardman, OR

Daniel William Starns

Age: 64 Sex: M

Charge: PV: DUII

No bail

Last known location: Pendleton, OR

Anthony Scott Tompkins

Age: 32 Sex: M

Charge: PV: Resisting arrest, disorderly conduct

No bail

Last known location: Hermiston, OR

