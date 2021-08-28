Seth Allen Jokinen

Age: 41 Sex: M

Charge: Failure to appear: Delivery of methamphetamine, manufacture/delivery of controlled substance

Bail: $40,000

Last known location: Pendleton

Thomas Lee Marshall

Age: 33 Sex: M

Charge: Probation violation: Theft

No bail

Last known location: Roseburg

Timothy Joseph McDaniel

Age: 61 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Possession of methamphetamine, possession of heroin

Bail: $20,000

Last known location: Richland, Washington

Lawrence Thomas Picard

Age: 29 Sex: M

Charge: Aggravated harassment, interfering with police, carrying concealed weapon

No bail

Last known location: Pendleton

Jackie Kristine Roberts

Age: 42 Sex: F

Charge: FTA: Sex abuse

Bail: $100,000

Last known location: Boardman

Rogelio Silva

Age: 28 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Criminal trespass, theft, possession of controlled substance

Bail: $65,500

Last known location: Hermiston

Darold Wayne Smith

Age: 28 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Unauthorized use of motor vehicle, possession of methamphetamine

Bail: $800,000

Last known location: Milton-Freewater

Austin Benjamin Tate

Age: 21 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Driving while suspended/revoked

Bail: $60,000

Last known location: Pendleton

Christopher James Wallace

Age: 56 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Possession of methamphetamine, delivery of methamphetamine

Bail: $80,000

Last known location: Echo

Lauren Ashley Williamson

Age: 35 Sex: F

Charge: PV: Theft, negotiating a bad check

No bail

Last known location: Pilot Rock

Warrants on the above persons were active at the time the list was created; however, wanted status is subject to change at any time. If whereabouts are known, please report immediately to law enforcement by calling the 24-hour dispatch center at 541-966-3651 or by calling 911 if an emergency.

