Charge: Failure to appear: Delivery of methamphetamine, manufacture/delivery of controlled substance
Bail: $40,000
Last known location: Pendleton
Thomas Lee Marshall
Age: 33 Sex: M
Charge: Probation violation: Theft
No bail
Last known location: Roseburg
Timothy Joseph McDaniel
Age: 61 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Possession of methamphetamine, possession of heroin
Bail: $20,000
Last known location: Richland, Washington
Lawrence Thomas Picard
Age: 29 Sex: M
Charge: Aggravated harassment, interfering with police, carrying concealed weapon
No bail
Last known location: Pendleton
Jackie Kristine Roberts
Age: 42 Sex: F
Charge: FTA: Sex abuse
Bail: $100,000
Last known location: Boardman
Rogelio Silva
Age: 28 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Criminal trespass, theft, possession of controlled substance
Bail: $65,500
Last known location: Hermiston
Darold Wayne Smith
Age: 28 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Unauthorized use of motor vehicle, possession of methamphetamine
Bail: $800,000
Last known location: Milton-Freewater
Austin Benjamin Tate
Age: 21 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Driving while suspended/revoked
Bail: $60,000
Last known location: Pendleton
Christopher James Wallace
Age: 56 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Possession of methamphetamine, delivery of methamphetamine
Bail: $80,000
Last known location: Echo
Lauren Ashley Williamson
Age: 35 Sex: F
Charge: PV: Theft, negotiating a bad check
No bail
Last known location: Pilot Rock
Warrants on the above persons were active at the time the list was created; however, wanted status is subject to change at any time. If whereabouts are known, please report immediately to law enforcement by calling the 24-hour dispatch center at 541-966-3651 or by calling 911 if an emergency.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.