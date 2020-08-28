Tyler Scott Chriss

Age: 27 Sex: M

Charge: Probation Violation (PV): Theft

No bail

Last known location: Springfield, OR

Isaac David Friday

Age: 27 Sex: M

Charge: Failure to Appear (FTA): Assault, harassment

Bail: $20,000

Last known location: Milton-Freewater, OR

Harry Lee Herman

Age: 44 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Unlawful use of weapon, menacing, criminal mischief

Bail: $20,000

Last known location: Pendleton, OR

Clayton Dean Johnson

Age: 58 Sex: M

Charge: FAT: Possession of methamphetamine

Bail: $10,000

Last known location: Pendleton, OR

Evan Valentine Luczak

Age: 29 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Theft, identity theft, fraudulent use of credit card

Bail: $40,000

Last known location: Hermiston, OR

Donald Eugene Miller

Age: 65 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Identity theft, fraudulent use of credit card

Bail: $10,000

Last known location: Yakima, WA

James Jeffery Nelson

Age: 54 Sex: M

Charge: PV: Assault, possession of methamphetamine

No bail

Last known location: Spray, OR

Johnathan Gerald Rosencrans

Age: 35 Sex: M

Charge: PV: Burglary

No bail

Last known location: Milton-Freewater, OR

Dena Diana Spack

Age: 61 Sex: F

Charge: PV: DUII, reckless driving, recklessly endangering another person

No bail

Last known location: Hermiston, OR

Robyn Lynn Zook

Age: 39 Sex: F

Charge: FTA: Possession of methamphetamine

Bail: $20,000

Last known location: Boardman, OR

Warrants on the above persons were active at the time the list was created; however, wanted status is subject to change at any time. If whereabouts are known, please report immediately to law enforcement by calling the 24-hour dispatch center at 541-966-3651 or by calling 911 if an emergency.

