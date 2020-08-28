Tyler Scott Chriss
Age: 27 Sex: M
Charge: Probation Violation (PV): Theft
No bail
Last known location: Springfield, OR
Isaac David Friday
Age: 27 Sex: M
Charge: Failure to Appear (FTA): Assault, harassment
Bail: $20,000
Last known location: Milton-Freewater, OR
Harry Lee Herman
Age: 44 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Unlawful use of weapon, menacing, criminal mischief
Bail: $20,000
Last known location: Pendleton, OR
Clayton Dean Johnson
Age: 58 Sex: M
Charge: FAT: Possession of methamphetamine
Bail: $10,000
Last known location: Pendleton, OR
Evan Valentine Luczak
Age: 29 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Theft, identity theft, fraudulent use of credit card
Bail: $40,000
Last known location: Hermiston, OR
Donald Eugene Miller
Age: 65 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Identity theft, fraudulent use of credit card
Bail: $10,000
Last known location: Yakima, WA
James Jeffery Nelson
Age: 54 Sex: M
Charge: PV: Assault, possession of methamphetamine
No bail
Last known location: Spray, OR
Johnathan Gerald Rosencrans
Age: 35 Sex: M
Charge: PV: Burglary
No bail
Last known location: Milton-Freewater, OR
Dena Diana Spack
Age: 61 Sex: F
Charge: PV: DUII, reckless driving, recklessly endangering another person
No bail
Last known location: Hermiston, OR
Robyn Lynn Zook
Age: 39 Sex: F
Charge: FTA: Possession of methamphetamine
Bail: $20,000
Last known location: Boardman, OR
Warrants on the above persons were active at the time the list was created; however, wanted status is subject to change at any time. If whereabouts are known, please report immediately to law enforcement by calling the 24-hour dispatch center at 541-966-3651 or by calling 911 if an emergency.
