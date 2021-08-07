Gary Eugene Finn
Age: 31 Sex: M
Charge: Failure to appear: Possession of methamphetamine
Bail: $2.56 million
Last known location: Yakima
Austin Jeffery Hinrichsen
Age: 30 Sex: M
Charge: Probation Violation: Unlawful possession of a controlled substance
No bail
Last known location: Baker City
Brian Larry Jenkins
Age: 48 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Identity theft, theft
Bail: $640,000
Last known location: Milton-Freewater
Seth Michael Lowrance
Age: 29 Sex: M
Charge: PV: Failure to preform duties of driver
No bail
Last known location: Umatilla
Jose Antonio Medrano
Age: 36 Sex: M
Charge: Deivery and possession of methamphetamine and heroin
Bail: $220,000
Last known location: Pendleton
Gerardo Perez Meza
Age: 31 Sex: M
Charge: PV: Burglary, theft
No bail
Last known location: Milton-Freewater
David Daniel Morgan
Age: 45 Sex: M
Charge: PV: Unlawful possession of methamphetamine
No bail
Last known location: Pendleton
Kenneth Roy Scott
Age: 51 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Theft, identity theft
Bail: $50,000
Last known location: Tucson, AZ
Jeremy Everett Wells
Age: 41 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Forgery, theft, felon possession of a weapon
Bail: $100,000
Last known location: Hermiston
Billy James Williams
Age: 47 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Criminal trespass, theft
Bail: $60,000
Last known location: Hermiston
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.