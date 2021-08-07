Gary Eugene Finn

Age: 31 Sex: M

Charge: Failure to appear: Possession of methamphetamine

Bail: $2.56 million

Last known location: Yakima

Austin Jeffery Hinrichsen

Age: 30 Sex: M

Charge: Probation Violation: Unlawful possession of a controlled substance

No bail

Last known location: Baker City

Brian Larry Jenkins

Age: 48 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Identity theft, theft

Bail: $640,000

Last known location: Milton-Freewater

Seth Michael Lowrance

Age: 29 Sex: M

Charge: PV: Failure to preform duties of driver

No bail

Last known location: Umatilla

Jose Antonio Medrano

Age: 36 Sex: M

Charge: Deivery and possession of methamphetamine and heroin

Bail: $220,000

Last known location: Pendleton

Gerardo Perez Meza

Age: 31 Sex: M

Charge: PV: Burglary, theft

No bail

Last known location: Milton-Freewater

David Daniel Morgan

Age: 45 Sex: M

Charge: PV: Unlawful possession of methamphetamine

No bail

Last known location: Pendleton

Kenneth Roy Scott

Age: 51 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Theft, identity theft

Bail: $50,000

Last known location: Tucson, AZ

Jeremy Everett Wells

Age: 41 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Forgery, theft, felon possession of a weapon

Bail: $100,000

Last known location: Hermiston

Billy James Williams

Age: 47 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Criminal trespass, theft

Bail: $60,000

Last known location: Hermiston

