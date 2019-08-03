Jose Antonio Adorno
Age: 69 Sex: M
Charge: Failure to Appear (FTA): Failure to appear
Bail: $20,000
Last known location: Milton-Freewater, OR
Daisy Coreen Bernal
Age: 31 Sex: F
Charge: Probation Violation (PV): Theft, forgery
No bail
Last known location: Umatilla, OR
Mikael Iacob Butler
Age: 21 Sex: M
Charge: PV: Burglary, theft
No bail
Last known location: Milton-Freewater
Byron Bontrell Coleman
Age: 31 Sex: M
Charge: Burglary, kidnapping, menacing, theft, coercion
Bail: $100,000
Last known location: Portland, OR
Darold Albert Foote
Age: 47 Sex: M
Charge: PV: Contempt of court
No bail
Last known location: Pendleton, OR
Brenda Jean Hughes
Age: 48 Sex: F
Charge: PV: DUII, recklessly endangering another, reckless driving
No bail
Last known location: Pendleton, OR
Daniel Llerenas Morfin
Age: 49 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Failure to perform duties of driver
Bail: $25,000
Last known location: Hermiston, OR
Cody Scott O’Grady
Age: 30 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Felon in possession of firearm
Bail: $100,000
Last known location: Walla Walla, WA
Lonnie Alen Pifher
Age: 39 Sex: M
Charge: PV: Theft
No bail
Last known location: Pendleton, OR
Jonas Cody Waite
Age: 18 Sex: M
Charge: PV: Recklessly endangering another, harassment
No bail
Last known location: Pilot Rock, OR
Warrants on the above persons were active at the time the list was created; however, wanted status is subject to change at any time. If whereabouts are known, please report immediately to law enforcement by calling the 24-hour dispatch center at 541-966-3651 or by calling 911 if an emergency.
