Jose Antonio Adorno

Age: 69 Sex: M

Charge: Failure to Appear (FTA): Failure to appear

Bail: $20,000

Last known location: Milton-Freewater, OR

Daisy Coreen Bernal

Age: 31 Sex: F

Charge: Probation Violation (PV): Theft, forgery

No bail

Last known location: Umatilla, OR

Mikael Iacob Butler

Age: 21 Sex: M

Charge: PV: Burglary, theft

No bail

Last known location: Milton-Freewater

Byron Bontrell Coleman

Age: 31 Sex: M

Charge: Burglary, kidnapping, menacing, theft, coercion

Bail: $100,000

Last known location: Portland, OR

Darold Albert Foote

Age: 47 Sex: M

Charge: PV: Contempt of court

No bail

Last known location: Pendleton, OR

Brenda Jean Hughes

Age: 48 Sex: F

Charge: PV: DUII, recklessly endangering another, reckless driving

No bail

Last known location: Pendleton, OR

Daniel Llerenas Morfin

Age: 49 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Failure to perform duties of driver

Bail: $25,000

Last known location: Hermiston, OR

Cody Scott O’Grady

Age: 30 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Felon in possession of firearm

Bail: $100,000

Last known location: Walla Walla, WA

Lonnie Alen Pifher

Age: 39 Sex: M

Charge: PV: Theft

No bail

Last known location: Pendleton, OR

Jonas Cody Waite

Age: 18 Sex: M

Charge: PV: Recklessly endangering another, harassment

No bail

Last known location: Pilot Rock, OR

Warrants on the above persons were active at the time the list was created; however, wanted status is subject to change at any time. If whereabouts are known, please report immediately to law enforcement by calling the 24-hour dispatch center at 541-966-3651 or by calling 911 if an emergency.

