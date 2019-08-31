Elva Lue Beene-Sigur

Age: 37 Sex: F

Charge: Failure to Appear (FTA): Possession of methamphetamine

Bail: $20,000

Last known location: Milton-Freewater, OR

Casey Ray Carman

Age: 31 Sex: M

Charge: Probation Violation (PV): DUII

Bail: $5,000

Last known location: La Grande, OR

Devon James Cooper

Age: 25 Sex: M

Charge: PV: Theft

Bail: $10,000

Last known location: Cheney, WA

Tristan Jack Fiscus

Age: 20 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Menacing

Bail: $5,000

Last known location: Hermiston, OR

Eugene Haune

Age: 67 Sex: M

Charge: PV: Disorderly conduct

No bail

Last known location: Pendleton, OR

Derek Scott Jones

Age: 37 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Failure to appear

Bail: $10,000

Last known location: Pendleton, OR

Daniel Lemus Macias

Age: 27 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Failure to appear

Bail: $10,000

Last known location: Umatilla, OR

Angela Dawn Malbeck

Age: 40 Sex: F

Charge: PV: Possession of methamphetamine, giving false information to police

No bail

Last known location: Kennewick, WA

Anthony Todd Richards

Age: 53 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Failure to appear

Bail: $50,000

Last known location: Umatilla, OR

Joseph Ray Stewart

Age: 43 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Possession of methamphetamine

Bail: $10,000

Last known location: Hermiston, OR

Warrants on the above persons were active at the time the list was created; however, wanted status is subject to change at any time. If whereabouts are known, please report immediately to law enforcement by calling the 24-hour dispatch center at 541-966-3651 or by calling 911 if an emergency.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.