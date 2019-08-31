Elva Lue Beene-Sigur
Age: 37 Sex: F
Charge: Failure to Appear (FTA): Possession of methamphetamine
Bail: $20,000
Last known location: Milton-Freewater, OR
Casey Ray Carman
Age: 31 Sex: M
Charge: Probation Violation (PV): DUII
Bail: $5,000
Last known location: La Grande, OR
Devon James Cooper
Age: 25 Sex: M
Charge: PV: Theft
Bail: $10,000
Last known location: Cheney, WA
Tristan Jack Fiscus
Age: 20 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Menacing
Bail: $5,000
Last known location: Hermiston, OR
Eugene Haune
Age: 67 Sex: M
Charge: PV: Disorderly conduct
No bail
Last known location: Pendleton, OR
Derek Scott Jones
Age: 37 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Failure to appear
Bail: $10,000
Last known location: Pendleton, OR
Daniel Lemus Macias
Age: 27 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Failure to appear
Bail: $10,000
Last known location: Umatilla, OR
Angela Dawn Malbeck
Age: 40 Sex: F
Charge: PV: Possession of methamphetamine, giving false information to police
No bail
Last known location: Kennewick, WA
Anthony Todd Richards
Age: 53 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Failure to appear
Bail: $50,000
Last known location: Umatilla, OR
Joseph Ray Stewart
Age: 43 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Possession of methamphetamine
Bail: $10,000
Last known location: Hermiston, OR
Warrants on the above persons were active at the time the list was created; however, wanted status is subject to change at any time. If whereabouts are known, please report immediately to law enforcement by calling the 24-hour dispatch center at 541-966-3651 or by calling 911 if an emergency.
