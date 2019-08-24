Thomas Wayne Boffing

Age: 58 Sex: M

Charge: Failure to Appear (FTA): Possession of methamphetamine, possession of oxycodone.

Bail: $40,000

Last known location: Milton-Freewater, OR

Michael Coronado

Age: 45 Sex: M

Charge: Probation Violation (PV): Possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine, DUII

No bail

Last known location: Walla Walla, WA

Lucio Lopez Curruchich

Age: 28 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Assault, harassment

Bail: $20,000

Last known location: Umatilla, OR

Gordon John Davis

Age: 52 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Possession of methamphetamine

Bail: $20,000

Last known location: Nyssa, OR

Ashley Rosellen Dima

Age: 30 Sex: F

Charge: PV: Identity theft, fraudulent use of credit card, possession of methamphetamine, interfering with police officer

Bail: $5,000

Last known location: Pendleton, OR

Travis Leroy Grigsby

Age: 39 Sex: M

Charge: PV: Failure to report as sex offender

No bail

Last known location: Hermiston, OR

Sarah Jo Sheoships

Age: 31 Sex: F

Charge: PV: Possession of heroin

No bail

Last known location: Pendleton, OR

Timothy Lovejoy Smock

Age: 61 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: DUII

Bail: $5,000

Last known location: Milton-Freewater, OR

Clinton Allison Stewart

Age: 58x Sex: M

Charge: FTA: DUII, driving while suspended/revoked, possession of methamphetamine

Bail: $45,000

Last known location: Weston, OR

Annette Ann Trevino

Age: 51 Sex: F

Charge: FTA: Possession of methamphetamine

Bail: $20,000

Last known location: White Swan, WA

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.