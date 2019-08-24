Thomas Wayne Boffing
Age: 58 Sex: M
Charge: Failure to Appear (FTA): Possession of methamphetamine, possession of oxycodone.
Bail: $40,000
Last known location: Milton-Freewater, OR
Michael Coronado
Age: 45 Sex: M
Charge: Probation Violation (PV): Possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine, DUII
No bail
Last known location: Walla Walla, WA
Lucio Lopez Curruchich
Age: 28 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Assault, harassment
Bail: $20,000
Last known location: Umatilla, OR
Gordon John Davis
Age: 52 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Possession of methamphetamine
Bail: $20,000
Last known location: Nyssa, OR
Ashley Rosellen Dima
Age: 30 Sex: F
Charge: PV: Identity theft, fraudulent use of credit card, possession of methamphetamine, interfering with police officer
Bail: $5,000
Last known location: Pendleton, OR
Travis Leroy Grigsby
Age: 39 Sex: M
Charge: PV: Failure to report as sex offender
No bail
Last known location: Hermiston, OR
Sarah Jo Sheoships
Age: 31 Sex: F
Charge: PV: Possession of heroin
No bail
Last known location: Pendleton, OR
Timothy Lovejoy Smock
Age: 61 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: DUII
Bail: $5,000
Last known location: Milton-Freewater, OR
Clinton Allison Stewart
Age: 58x Sex: M
Charge: FTA: DUII, driving while suspended/revoked, possession of methamphetamine
Bail: $45,000
Last known location: Weston, OR
Annette Ann Trevino
Age: 51 Sex: F
Charge: FTA: Possession of methamphetamine
Bail: $20,000
Last known location: White Swan, WA
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.