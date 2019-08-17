Terry Vinson Branch

Age: 49 Sex: M

Charge: Contempt of court

Bail: $5,000

Last known location: Hermiston, OR

Brian Larry Jenkins

Age: 46 Sex: M

Charge: Failure to Appear (FTA): Failure to appear

Bail: $20,000

Last known location: Milton-Freewater, OR

Tony James Jones

Age: 29 Sex: M

Charge: Probation Violation (PV): Fleeing/attempt to elude police, reckless driving

No bail

Last known location: Salem, OR

Donald Kean Lake

Age: 58 Sex: M

Charge: PV: Driving while suspended/revoked

Bail: $5,000

Last known location: Pendleton, OR

Eugene Robert Larsen

Age: 43 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Theft, possession of methamphetamine

Bail: $10,000

Last known location: Milton-Freewater, OR

Thomas Cesar Manning

Age: 35 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Possession of methamphetamine

Bail: $10,000

Last known location: Pendleton, OR

Nelson Faris Ramos Miranda

Age: 35 Sex: M

Charge: PV: DUII

No bail

Last known location: Prosser, WA

Ryan James Muth

Age: 29 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Driving while suspended/revoked

Bail: $5,000

Last known location: Stanfield, OR

Jeffrey Allen Pelham

Age: 47 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: DUII

Bail: $10,000

Last known location: Rainier, OR

Danny Keith Southards

Age: 55 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Driving while suspended/revoked

Bail: $10,000

Last known location: Milton-Freewater, OR

Warrants on the above persons were active at the time the list was created; however, wanted status is subject to change at any time. If whereabouts are known, please report immediately to law enforcement by calling the 24-hour dispatch center at 541-966-3651 or by calling 911 if an emergency.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.