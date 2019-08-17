Terry Vinson Branch
Age: 49 Sex: M
Charge: Contempt of court
Bail: $5,000
Last known location: Hermiston, OR
Brian Larry Jenkins
Age: 46 Sex: M
Charge: Failure to Appear (FTA): Failure to appear
Bail: $20,000
Last known location: Milton-Freewater, OR
Tony James Jones
Age: 29 Sex: M
Charge: Probation Violation (PV): Fleeing/attempt to elude police, reckless driving
No bail
Last known location: Salem, OR
Donald Kean Lake
Age: 58 Sex: M
Charge: PV: Driving while suspended/revoked
Bail: $5,000
Last known location: Pendleton, OR
Eugene Robert Larsen
Age: 43 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Theft, possession of methamphetamine
Bail: $10,000
Last known location: Milton-Freewater, OR
Thomas Cesar Manning
Age: 35 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Possession of methamphetamine
Bail: $10,000
Last known location: Pendleton, OR
Nelson Faris Ramos Miranda
Age: 35 Sex: M
Charge: PV: DUII
No bail
Last known location: Prosser, WA
Ryan James Muth
Age: 29 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Driving while suspended/revoked
Bail: $5,000
Last known location: Stanfield, OR
Jeffrey Allen Pelham
Age: 47 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: DUII
Bail: $10,000
Last known location: Rainier, OR
Danny Keith Southards
Age: 55 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Driving while suspended/revoked
Bail: $10,000
Last known location: Milton-Freewater, OR
Warrants on the above persons were active at the time the list was created; however, wanted status is subject to change at any time. If whereabouts are known, please report immediately to law enforcement by calling the 24-hour dispatch center at 541-966-3651 or by calling 911 if an emergency.
