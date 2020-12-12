Rosa Lara

Age: 36 Sex: F

Charge: Failure to Appear (FTA): Theft, robbery

Bail: $20,000

Last known location: Walla Walla, WA

Ridge Christian Matzen

Age: 27 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Manufacture/delivery of controlled substance

Bail: $120,000

Last known location: Hermiston, OR

Alysa Ann Minthorn

Age: 24 Sex: F

Charge: FTA: Possession of methamphetamine

Bail: $10,000

Last known location: Pendleton, OR

Donald Levi Padgett

Age: 38 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Felon in possession of firearm, theft

Bail: $160,000

Last known location: Pilot Rock, OR

David Wesley Reed

Age: 45 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Possession of methamphetamine

Bail: $20,000

Last known location: Lebanon, OR

Darold Wayne Smith

Age: 27 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Unauthorized use of motor vehicle, possession of methamphetamine

Bail: $400,000

Last known location: Milton-Freewater, OR

TL Vancleave Smith

Age: 29 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Assault, harassment

Bail: $200,000

Last known location: Umatilla, OR

Elsie Pearl Surface

Age: 24 Sex: F

Charge: FTA: DUII

Bail: $40,000

Last known location: Pendleton, OR

Daniel Trevino

Age: 35 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Criminal mischief, theft

Bail: $10,000

Last known location: Umatilla, OR

Kevin William Winks

Age: 47 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Assault

Bail: $20,000

Last known location: Ukiah, OR

Warrants on the above persons were active at the time the list was created; however, wanted status is subject to change at any time. If whereabouts are known, please report immediately to law enforcement by calling the 24-hour dispatch center at 541-966-3651 or by calling 911 if an emergency.

