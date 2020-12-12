Rosa Lara
Age: 36 Sex: F
Charge: Failure to Appear (FTA): Theft, robbery
Bail: $20,000
Last known location: Walla Walla, WA
Ridge Christian Matzen
Age: 27 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Manufacture/delivery of controlled substance
Bail: $120,000
Last known location: Hermiston, OR
Alysa Ann Minthorn
Age: 24 Sex: F
Charge: FTA: Possession of methamphetamine
Bail: $10,000
Last known location: Pendleton, OR
Donald Levi Padgett
Age: 38 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Felon in possession of firearm, theft
Bail: $160,000
Last known location: Pilot Rock, OR
David Wesley Reed
Age: 45 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Possession of methamphetamine
Bail: $20,000
Last known location: Lebanon, OR
Darold Wayne Smith
Age: 27 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Unauthorized use of motor vehicle, possession of methamphetamine
Bail: $400,000
Last known location: Milton-Freewater, OR
TL Vancleave Smith
Age: 29 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Assault, harassment
Bail: $200,000
Last known location: Umatilla, OR
Elsie Pearl Surface
Age: 24 Sex: F
Charge: FTA: DUII
Bail: $40,000
Last known location: Pendleton, OR
Daniel Trevino
Age: 35 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Criminal mischief, theft
Bail: $10,000
Last known location: Umatilla, OR
Kevin William Winks
Age: 47 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Assault
Bail: $20,000
Last known location: Ukiah, OR
Warrants on the above persons were active at the time the list was created; however, wanted status is subject to change at any time. If whereabouts are known, please report immediately to law enforcement by calling the 24-hour dispatch center at 541-966-3651 or by calling 911 if an emergency.
