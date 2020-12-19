Chelsea Alexandra Bent
Age: 36 Sex: F
Charge: PV: DUII, escape
Bail: $50,000
Last known location: Umatilla, OR
Kolton Jeffery Boedigheimer
Age: 28 Sex: M
Charge: PV: Theft
No bail
Last known location: Hermiston, OR
Timothy Patrick Curtis
Age: 40 Sex: M
Charge: PV: Reckless endanger another person
No bail
Last known location: Hermiston, OR
Roberto Reyes Linarez
Age: 37 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Flee/attempt to elude police
Bail: $40,000
Last known location: Hermiston, OR
Amanda Lynn Murphy
Age: 27 Sex: F
Charge: FTA: Unlawful possession of controlled substance, unlawful possession of methamphetamine
Bail: $40,000
Last known location: Umatilla, OR
Christopher Dewayne Schneider
Age: 37 Sex: M
Charge: PV: Unauthorized use of vehicle, theft
No bail
Last known location: Clackamas, OR
Mary Louise Simpson
Age: 57 Sex: F
Charge: FTA: Forgery I
Bail: $10,000
Last known location: Pendleton, OR
Kaleb Allan Smith
Age: 37 Sex: M
Charge: PV: DUII, criminal DWS/R
No bail
Last known location: Pendelton, OR
Zachary James Steagall
Age: 44 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Flee, attempt to elude police, reckless driving
Bail: $20,000
Last known location: Irrigon, OR
Jessica Diane Stricker
Age: 42 Sex: F
Charge: FTA: Unlawful possession of methamphetamine
Bail: $50,000
Last known location: Baker City, OR
Warrants on the above persons were active at the time the list was created; however, wanted status is subject to change at any time. If whereabouts are known, please report immediately to law enforcement by calling the 24-hour dispatch center at 541-966-3651 or by calling 911 if an emergency.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.