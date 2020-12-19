Chelsea Alexandra Bent

Age: 36 Sex: F

Charge: PV: DUII, escape

Bail: $50,000

Last known location: Umatilla, OR

Kolton Jeffery Boedigheimer

Age: 28 Sex: M

Charge: PV: Theft

No bail

Last known location: Hermiston, OR

Timothy Patrick Curtis

Age: 40 Sex: M

Charge: PV: Reckless endanger another person

No bail

Last known location: Hermiston, OR

Roberto Reyes Linarez

Age: 37 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Flee/attempt to elude police

Bail: $40,000

Last known location: Hermiston, OR

Amanda Lynn Murphy

Age: 27 Sex: F

Charge: FTA: Unlawful possession of controlled substance, unlawful possession of methamphetamine

Bail: $40,000

Last known location: Umatilla, OR

Christopher Dewayne Schneider

Age: 37 Sex: M

Charge: PV: Unauthorized use of vehicle, theft

No bail

Last known location: Clackamas, OR

Mary Louise Simpson

Age: 57 Sex: F

Charge: FTA: Forgery I

Bail: $10,000

Last known location: Pendleton, OR

Kaleb Allan Smith

Age: 37 Sex: M

Charge: PV: DUII, criminal DWS/R

No bail

Last known location: Pendelton, OR

Zachary James Steagall

Age: 44 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Flee, attempt to elude police, reckless driving

Bail: $20,000

Last known location: Irrigon, OR

Jessica Diane Stricker

Age: 42 Sex: F

Charge: FTA: Unlawful possession of methamphetamine

Bail: $50,000

Last known location: Baker City, OR

Warrants on the above persons were active at the time the list was created; however, wanted status is subject to change at any time. If whereabouts are known, please report immediately to law enforcement by calling the 24-hour dispatch center at 541-966-3651 or by calling 911 if an emergency.

