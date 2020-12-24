Travis William Fielder

Age: 25 Sex: M

Charge: Failure to Appear (FTA): Throwing away lighted material in prohibited area

Bail: $2,500

Last known location: Athena, OR

Star Laray Hill

Age: 48 Sex: F

Charge: FTA: Failure to carry/present operator's license, driving uninsured

Bail: $3,000

Last known location: Milton-Freewater, OR

Derek Scott Jones

Age: 39 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Failure to appear

Bail: $10,000

Last known location: Pendleton, OR

Kaelia Breeze Lautt

Age: 29 Sex: F

Charge: FTA: Possession of heroin, possession of methaphetamine, DUII

Bail: $25,000

Last known location: Hermiston, OR

Troy Ryan Moore

Age: 31 Sex: M

Charge: Probation Violation (PV): Reckless driving, criminal mischief, failure to perform duties of driver

No bail

Last known location: Milton-Freewater, OR

Calvin Eugene Smith

Age: 60 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Failure to appear

Bail: $50,000

Last known location: Jefferson, OR

Patricia Logan Taylor

Age: 29 Sex: F

Charge: FTA: Failure to appear

Bail: $20,000

Last known location: Irrigon, OR

Zachery Timothy Thompson

Age: 30 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: DUII, reckless driving

Bail: $5,000

Last known location: Kennewick, WA

James Arthur Tolley

Age: 44 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Assault

Bail: $20,000

Last known location: Pendleton, OR

Kathleen Evon Watt

Age: 25 Sex: F

Charge: FTA: Unauthorized use of vehicle

Bail: $150,000

Last known location: Ravensdale, WA

Warrants on the above persons were active at the time the list was created; however, wanted status is subject to change at any time. If whereabouts are known, please report immediately to law enforcement by calling the 24-hour dispatch center at 541-966-3651 or by calling 911 if an emergency.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.