Travis William Fielder
Age: 25 Sex: M
Charge: Failure to Appear (FTA): Throwing away lighted material in prohibited area
Bail: $2,500
Last known location: Athena, OR
Star Laray Hill
Age: 48 Sex: F
Charge: FTA: Failure to carry/present operator's license, driving uninsured
Bail: $3,000
Last known location: Milton-Freewater, OR
Derek Scott Jones
Age: 39 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Failure to appear
Bail: $10,000
Last known location: Pendleton, OR
Kaelia Breeze Lautt
Age: 29 Sex: F
Charge: FTA: Possession of heroin, possession of methaphetamine, DUII
Bail: $25,000
Last known location: Hermiston, OR
Troy Ryan Moore
Age: 31 Sex: M
Charge: Probation Violation (PV): Reckless driving, criminal mischief, failure to perform duties of driver
No bail
Last known location: Milton-Freewater, OR
Calvin Eugene Smith
Age: 60 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Failure to appear
Bail: $50,000
Last known location: Jefferson, OR
Patricia Logan Taylor
Age: 29 Sex: F
Charge: FTA: Failure to appear
Bail: $20,000
Last known location: Irrigon, OR
Zachery Timothy Thompson
Age: 30 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: DUII, reckless driving
Bail: $5,000
Last known location: Kennewick, WA
James Arthur Tolley
Age: 44 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Assault
Bail: $20,000
Last known location: Pendleton, OR
Kathleen Evon Watt
Age: 25 Sex: F
Charge: FTA: Unauthorized use of vehicle
Bail: $150,000
Last known location: Ravensdale, WA
Warrants on the above persons were active at the time the list was created; however, wanted status is subject to change at any time. If whereabouts are known, please report immediately to law enforcement by calling the 24-hour dispatch center at 541-966-3651 or by calling 911 if an emergency.
