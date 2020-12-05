Jose Francisco Diego Salvador

Age: 32 Sex: M

Charge: DUII, reckless driving

Bail: $20,000

Last known location: Hermiston, OR

Corey Timothy Gray

Age: 43 Sex: M

Charge: Probation Violation (PV): Possession of methamphetamine

No bail

Last known location: Pendleton, OR

Brenda Jean Hughes

Age: 49 Sex: F

Charge: PV: DUII, reckless driving

No bail

Last known location: Pendleton, OR

Antonio Gonzalez Montes De Oca

Age: 59 Sex: M

Charge: Failure to Appear (FTA): Menacing, harassment

Bail: $10,000

Last known location: Umatilla, OR

Thomas Allen Murphy

Age: 36 Sex: M

Charge: PV: DUII, reckless driving

No bail

Last known location: Pilot Rock, OR

Danny Ray Nelson

Age: 51 Sex: M

Charge: Possession of methamphetamine

Bail: $10,000

Last known location: Milton-Freewater, OR

Ruth Diane Phillips

Age: 39 Sex: F

Charge: FTA: Assault

Bail: $5,000

Last known location: Pilot Rock, OR

Amber Wind Puckett

Age: 30 Sex: F

Charge: PV: Harassment

No bail

Last known location: Junction City, OR

Kawlija Nacoha Scott

Age: 24 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Harassment

Bail: $2,500

Last known location: Milton-Freewater, OR

Laura Lee Thomson

Age: 54 Sex: F

Charge: FTA: DUII

Bail: $50,000

Last known location: Utah

Warrants on the above persons were active at the time the list was created; however, wanted status is subject to change at any time. If whereabouts are known, please report immediately to law enforcement by calling the 24-hour dispatch center at 541-966-3651 or by calling 911 if an emergency.

