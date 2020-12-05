Jose Francisco Diego Salvador
Age: 32 Sex: M
Charge: DUII, reckless driving
Bail: $20,000
Last known location: Hermiston, OR
Corey Timothy Gray
Age: 43 Sex: M
Charge: Probation Violation (PV): Possession of methamphetamine
No bail
Last known location: Pendleton, OR
Brenda Jean Hughes
Age: 49 Sex: F
Charge: PV: DUII, reckless driving
No bail
Last known location: Pendleton, OR
Antonio Gonzalez Montes De Oca
Age: 59 Sex: M
Charge: Failure to Appear (FTA): Menacing, harassment
Bail: $10,000
Last known location: Umatilla, OR
Thomas Allen Murphy
Age: 36 Sex: M
Charge: PV: DUII, reckless driving
No bail
Last known location: Pilot Rock, OR
Danny Ray Nelson
Age: 51 Sex: M
Charge: Possession of methamphetamine
Bail: $10,000
Last known location: Milton-Freewater, OR
Ruth Diane Phillips
Age: 39 Sex: F
Charge: FTA: Assault
Bail: $5,000
Last known location: Pilot Rock, OR
Amber Wind Puckett
Age: 30 Sex: F
Charge: PV: Harassment
No bail
Last known location: Junction City, OR
Kawlija Nacoha Scott
Age: 24 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Harassment
Bail: $2,500
Last known location: Milton-Freewater, OR
Laura Lee Thomson
Age: 54 Sex: F
Charge: FTA: DUII
Bail: $50,000
Last known location: Utah
Warrants on the above persons were active at the time the list was created; however, wanted status is subject to change at any time. If whereabouts are known, please report immediately to law enforcement by calling the 24-hour dispatch center at 541-966-3651 or by calling 911 if an emergency.
