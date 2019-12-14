Wayd Steven Harley

Age: 21 Sex: M

Charge: Failure to Appear (FTA): Recklessly endangering another person, disorderly conduct

Bail: $10,000

Last known location: Hermiston, OR

Alton Kent Helton

Age: 52 Sex: M

Charge: Probation Violation (PV): Possession of methamphetamine

No bail

Last known location: Hermiston, OR

John Wesley Herald

Age: 58 Sex: M

Charge: PV: Interfering with peace/parole/probation officer

Bail: $10,000

Last known location: Pilot Rock, OR

Nicole Kerri Morris

Age: 30 Sex: F

Charge: FTA: Theft

Bail: $20,000

Last known location: Baker City, OR

Sara Jennie O’Shea

Age: 49 Sex: F

Charge: FTA: Failure to appear

Bail: $100,000

Last known location: Yakima, WA

Kaleb Ryan Sheets

Age: 27 Sex: M

Charge: PV: Fleeing/attempt to elude police, felon in possession of firearm

No bail

Last known location: Milton-Freewater, OR

Bill Wayne Snyder II

Age: 38 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Failure to report as sex offender

Bail: $100,000

Last known location: Hermiston, OR

Joshua Joseph Hibbs

Age: 19 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Possession of methamphetamine, possession of heroin

Bail: $60,000

Last known location: Old Town, ID

Corey Edward Parker

Age: 41 Sex: M

Charge: PV: Assault, harassment, criminal mischief

No bail

Last known location: Pendleton, OR

Asia Nicole Hayne

Age: 20 Sex: F

Charge: PV: Theft

No bail

Last known location: Boardman, OR

