Wayd Steven Harley
Age: 21 Sex: M
Charge: Failure to Appear (FTA): Recklessly endangering another person, disorderly conduct
Bail: $10,000
Last known location: Hermiston, OR
Alton Kent Helton
Age: 52 Sex: M
Charge: Probation Violation (PV): Possession of methamphetamine
No bail
Last known location: Hermiston, OR
John Wesley Herald
Age: 58 Sex: M
Charge: PV: Interfering with peace/parole/probation officer
Bail: $10,000
Last known location: Pilot Rock, OR
Nicole Kerri Morris
Age: 30 Sex: F
Charge: FTA: Theft
Bail: $20,000
Last known location: Baker City, OR
Sara Jennie O’Shea
Age: 49 Sex: F
Charge: FTA: Failure to appear
Bail: $100,000
Last known location: Yakima, WA
Kaleb Ryan Sheets
Age: 27 Sex: M
Charge: PV: Fleeing/attempt to elude police, felon in possession of firearm
No bail
Last known location: Milton-Freewater, OR
Bill Wayne Snyder II
Age: 38 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Failure to report as sex offender
Bail: $100,000
Last known location: Hermiston, OR
Joshua Joseph Hibbs
Age: 19 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Possession of methamphetamine, possession of heroin
Bail: $60,000
Last known location: Old Town, ID
Corey Edward Parker
Age: 41 Sex: M
Charge: PV: Assault, harassment, criminal mischief
No bail
Last known location: Pendleton, OR
Asia Nicole Hayne
Age: 20 Sex: F
Charge: PV: Theft
No bail
Last known location: Boardman, OR
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.