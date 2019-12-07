Ricardo Lara Gutierrez
Age: 24 Sex: M
Charge: Probation Violation (PV): Coercion, unlawful use of weapon, menacing
No bail
Last known location: Milton-Freewater, OR
Shelbie Dawn Holloway
Age: 23 Sex: F
Charge: Failure to Appear (FTA): Theft
Bail: $5,000
Last known location: Lincoln City, OR
Jazmyn Jasper
Age: 18 Sex: F
Charge: FTA: Identity theft
Bail: $20,000
Last known location: Pendleton, OR
Kadine Jensen
Age: 56 Sex: F
Charge: FTA: Criminal trespass, theft, forgery
Bail: $25,000
Last known location: Hermiston, OR
Michaela Elizabeth McCarty
Age: 30 Sex: F
Charge: FTA: Possession of heroin
Bail: $20,000
Last known location: Pilot Rock, OR
Jennifer Dawn Minthorn
Age: 28 Sex: F
Charge: FTA: Theft
Bail: $5,000
Last known location: Pendleton, OR
Marvin Felix Patrick
Age: 52 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Criminal trespass, possession of methamphetamine
Bail: $160,000
Last known location: Pendleton, OR
Rebecca Raquel Ramirez
Age: 28 Sex: F
Charge: FTA: Felon in possession of firearm, possession of methamphetamine
Bail: $50,000
Last known location: Hermiston, OR
Roslynn Celine Simmons
Age: 21 Sex: F
Charge: PV: Aggravated harassment, disorderly conduct
No bail
Last known location: Adams, OR
Jason Andrew Stewart
Age: 37 Sex: M
Charge: PV: Assault
No bail
Last known location: Milton-Freewater, OR
