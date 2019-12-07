Ricardo Lara Gutierrez

Age: 24 Sex: M

Charge: Probation Violation (PV): Coercion, unlawful use of weapon, menacing

No bail

Last known location: Milton-Freewater, OR

Shelbie Dawn Holloway

Age: 23 Sex: F

Charge: Failure to Appear (FTA): Theft

Bail: $5,000

Last known location: Lincoln City, OR

Jazmyn Jasper

Age: 18 Sex: F

Charge: FTA: Identity theft

Bail: $20,000

Last known location: Pendleton, OR

Kadine Jensen

Age: 56 Sex: F

Charge: FTA: Criminal trespass, theft, forgery

Bail: $25,000

Last known location: Hermiston, OR

Michaela Elizabeth McCarty

Age: 30 Sex: F

Charge: FTA: Possession of heroin

Bail: $20,000

Last known location: Pilot Rock, OR

Jennifer Dawn Minthorn

Age: 28 Sex: F

Charge: FTA: Theft

Bail: $5,000

Last known location: Pendleton, OR

Marvin Felix Patrick

Age: 52 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Criminal trespass, possession of methamphetamine

Bail: $160,000

Last known location: Pendleton, OR

Rebecca Raquel Ramirez

Age: 28 Sex: F

Charge: FTA: Felon in possession of firearm, possession of methamphetamine

Bail: $50,000

Last known location: Hermiston, OR

Roslynn Celine Simmons

Age: 21 Sex: F

Charge: PV: Aggravated harassment, disorderly conduct

No bail

Last known location: Adams, OR

Jason Andrew Stewart

Age: 37 Sex: M

Charge: PV: Assault

No bail

Last known location: Milton-Freewater, OR

