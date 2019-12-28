Dennis Cecil Burnell

Age: 73 Sex: M

Charge: Failure to Appear (FTA): DUII, resisting arrest

Bail: $25,000

Last known location: Pendleton, OR

Vincent Michael Green

Age: 20 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Escape, theft

Bail: $200,000

Last known location: Weston, OR

Jose Alonso Armenta Landa

Age: 25 Sex: M

Charge: Probation Violation (PV): Theft

Bail: $5,000

Last known location: Milton-Freewater, OR

Eugene Robert Larsen Jr.

Age: 44 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Theft, possession of methamphetamine

Bail: $50,000

Last known location: Milton-Freewater, OR

Fernando Ceniceros Martinez

Age: 33 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Strangulation, assault, menacing, harassment

Bail: $10,000

Last known location: Irrigon, OR

Terry Dean Schoen

Age: 61 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Driving while suspended/revoked

Bail: $5,000

Last known location: Pilot Rock, OR

Roslynn Celine Simmons

Age: 21 Sex: F

Charge: PV: Aggravated harassment, disorderly conduct

No bail

Last known location: Pendleton, OR

Michael Sean Speelman

Age: 55 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: DUII

Bail: $10,000

Last known location: Las Vegas, NV

Gordon Allan Wegwerth

Age: 31 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Possession of methamphetamine, giving false information to police

Bail: $10,000

Last known location: Hermiston, OR

Ryan Lynn Williams

Age: 23 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Possession of methamphetamine, giving false information to police

Bail: $25,000

Last known location: Hermiston, OR

