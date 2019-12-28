Dennis Cecil Burnell
Age: 73 Sex: M
Charge: Failure to Appear (FTA): DUII, resisting arrest
Bail: $25,000
Last known location: Pendleton, OR
Vincent Michael Green
Age: 20 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Escape, theft
Bail: $200,000
Last known location: Weston, OR
Jose Alonso Armenta Landa
Age: 25 Sex: M
Charge: Probation Violation (PV): Theft
Bail: $5,000
Last known location: Milton-Freewater, OR
Eugene Robert Larsen Jr.
Age: 44 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Theft, possession of methamphetamine
Bail: $50,000
Last known location: Milton-Freewater, OR
Fernando Ceniceros Martinez
Age: 33 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Strangulation, assault, menacing, harassment
Bail: $10,000
Last known location: Irrigon, OR
Terry Dean Schoen
Age: 61 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Driving while suspended/revoked
Bail: $5,000
Last known location: Pilot Rock, OR
Roslynn Celine Simmons
Age: 21 Sex: F
Charge: PV: Aggravated harassment, disorderly conduct
No bail
Last known location: Pendleton, OR
Michael Sean Speelman
Age: 55 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: DUII
Bail: $10,000
Last known location: Las Vegas, NV
Gordon Allan Wegwerth
Age: 31 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Possession of methamphetamine, giving false information to police
Bail: $10,000
Last known location: Hermiston, OR
Ryan Lynn Williams
Age: 23 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Possession of methamphetamine, giving false information to police
Bail: $25,000
Last known location: Hermiston, OR
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.