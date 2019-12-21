Kaylee Margaret Anderson

Age: 30 Sex: F

Charge: Probation Violation (PV): Theft

No bail

Last known location: Baker City, OR

Amber Marie Carlson

Age: 25 Sex: F

Charge: Failure to Appear (FTA): Unlawful possession of firearm, possession of methamphetamine

Bail: $20,000

Last known location: Umatilla, OR

Truman Lloyd Chamberlin

Age: 23 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Possession of methamphetamine

Bail: $20,000

Last known location: Pilot Rock, OR

Tristan Jack Fiscus

Age: 21 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Menacing

Bail: $20,000

Last known location: Pilot Rock, OR

Jakob Klee Palmer Johnson

Age: 33 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Criminal trespass

Bail: $50,000

Last known location: Milton-Freewater, OR

Kimberlee Castellanos

Age: 47 Sex: F

Charge: PV: Harassment

Bail: $5,000

Last known location: Umatilla, OR

Tara Jeanette Mitchell

Age: 38 Sex: F

Charge: FTA: Driving while suspended/revoked

Bail: $5,000

Last known location: Pendleton, OR

Dante Kai Mora

Age: 29 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: DUII, reckless driving

Bail: $50,000

Last known location: Pasco, WA

Alejandro Javier Nunez

Age: 40 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Failure to report as sex offender

No bail

Last known location: Irrigon, OR

Mark Andrew Riddell

Age: 49 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Failure to appear

Bail: $10,000

Last known location: Salem, OR

