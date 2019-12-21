Kaylee Margaret Anderson
Age: 30 Sex: F
Charge: Probation Violation (PV): Theft
No bail
Last known location: Baker City, OR
Amber Marie Carlson
Age: 25 Sex: F
Charge: Failure to Appear (FTA): Unlawful possession of firearm, possession of methamphetamine
Bail: $20,000
Last known location: Umatilla, OR
Truman Lloyd Chamberlin
Age: 23 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Possession of methamphetamine
Bail: $20,000
Last known location: Pilot Rock, OR
Tristan Jack Fiscus
Age: 21 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Menacing
Bail: $20,000
Last known location: Pilot Rock, OR
Jakob Klee Palmer Johnson
Age: 33 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Criminal trespass
Bail: $50,000
Last known location: Milton-Freewater, OR
Kimberlee Castellanos
Age: 47 Sex: F
Charge: PV: Harassment
Bail: $5,000
Last known location: Umatilla, OR
Tara Jeanette Mitchell
Age: 38 Sex: F
Charge: FTA: Driving while suspended/revoked
Bail: $5,000
Last known location: Pendleton, OR
Dante Kai Mora
Age: 29 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: DUII, reckless driving
Bail: $50,000
Last known location: Pasco, WA
Alejandro Javier Nunez
Age: 40 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Failure to report as sex offender
No bail
Last known location: Irrigon, OR
Mark Andrew Riddell
Age: 49 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Failure to appear
Bail: $10,000
Last known location: Salem, OR
