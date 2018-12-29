Jonathan Andrew Rains
Age: 20 Sex: M
Charge: Failure to Appear (FTA): Carrying concealed weapon
Bail: $10,000
Last known location: Hermiston, OR
Craig Douglas Owens
Age: 54 Sex: M
Charge: Probation Violation (PV): Assault, strangulation, criminal mischief
No bail
Last known location: Kennewick, WA
Jacob Andrew Perez
Age: 26 Sex: M
Charge: PV: Escape, disorderly conduct
Bail: $25,000
Last known location: Stanfield, OR
Mariah Mae McClain
Age: 28 Sex: F
Charge: FTA: Theft
No bail
Last known location: Hermiston, OR
Laureena Jorrdan Loftin
Age: 33 Sex: F
Charge: FTA: Placing polluting substance in water
Bail: $5,000
Last known location: Spokane, WA
Kaelia Breeze Lautt
Age: 27 Sex: F
Charge: FTA: Possession of heroin, possession of methamphetamine, DUII
Bail: $25,000
Last known location: Hermiston, OR
Stephen Michael Jim
Age: 25 Sex: M
Charge: PV: Carrying loaded firearm
No bail
Last known location: Pendleton, OR
Ashley Dawn Hill
Age: 31 Sex: F
Charge: FTA: Harassment
Bail: $100,000
Last known location: Hermiston, OR
Natalie Marie Johnson
Age: 61 Sex: F
Charge: FTA: DUII
Bail: $10,000
Last known location: Pendleton, OR
Michael Ryan Spain
Age: 27 Sex: M
Charge: PV: Possession of methamphetamine, theft
No bail
Last known location: Pendleton, OR
