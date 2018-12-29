Jonathan Andrew Rains

Age: 20 Sex: M

Charge: Failure to Appear (FTA): Carrying concealed weapon

Bail: $10,000

Last known location: Hermiston, OR

Craig Douglas Owens

Age: 54 Sex: M

Charge: Probation Violation (PV): Assault, strangulation, criminal mischief

No bail

Last known location: Kennewick, WA

Jacob Andrew Perez

Age: 26 Sex: M

Charge: PV: Escape, disorderly conduct

Bail: $25,000

Last known location: Stanfield, OR

Mariah Mae McClain

Age: 28 Sex: F

Charge: FTA: Theft

No bail

Last known location: Hermiston, OR

Laureena Jorrdan Loftin

Age: 33 Sex: F

Charge: FTA: Placing polluting substance in water

Bail: $5,000

Last known location: Spokane, WA

Kaelia Breeze Lautt

Age: 27 Sex: F

Charge: FTA: Possession of heroin, possession of methamphetamine, DUII

Bail: $25,000

Last known location: Hermiston, OR

Stephen Michael Jim

Age: 25 Sex: M

Charge: PV: Carrying loaded firearm

No bail

Last known location: Pendleton, OR

Ashley Dawn Hill

Age: 31 Sex: F

Charge: FTA: Harassment

Bail: $100,000

Last known location: Hermiston, OR

Natalie Marie Johnson

Age: 61 Sex: F

Charge: FTA: DUII

Bail: $10,000

Last known location: Pendleton, OR

Michael Ryan Spain

Age: 27 Sex: M

Charge: PV: Possession of methamphetamine, theft

No bail

Last known location: Pendleton, OR

