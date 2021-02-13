Kirsten Marie Deboise

Age: 35 Sex: F

Charge: Failure to Appear (FTA): Hindering prosecution

Bail: $20,000

Last known location: La Grande, OR

Gary Eugene Finn

Age: 31 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Failure to appear

Bail: $640,000

Last known location: Yakima, WA

Charlie Skylar Howard

Age: 30 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: DUII, driving while suspende/revoked

Bail: $40,000

Last known location: Umatilla, OR

Monica Marie Kendrick

Age: 41 Sex: F

Charge: FTA: Possession of heroin, possession of methamphetamine

Bail: $80,000

Last known location: Pendleton, OR

Malachi Donovan Siler

Age: 20 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Theft

Bail: $5,000

Last known location: Hermiston, OR

Michael Charles Wilmot

Age: 49 Sex: M

Charge: Probation Violation (PV): Felon in possession of firearm

No bail

Last known location: Walla Walla, WA

Lucas James Wyant

Age: 24 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: DUII

Bail: $20,000

Last known location: Hermiston, OR

Josie Paige Royse

Age: 26 Sex: F

Charge: FTA: Possession of heroin, possession of methamphetamine

Bail: $40,000

Last known location: Pendleton, OR

Darian Larian Secakuku Bill

Age: 27 Sex: F

Charge: FTA: DUII, reckless driving

Bail: $10,000

Last known location: Pendleton, OR

Gary Wayne Walker

Age: 57 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Failure to appear

Bail: $20,000

Last known location: Pasco, WA

