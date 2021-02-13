Kirsten Marie Deboise
Age: 35 Sex: F
Charge: Failure to Appear (FTA): Hindering prosecution
Bail: $20,000
Last known location: La Grande, OR
Gary Eugene Finn
Age: 31 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Failure to appear
Bail: $640,000
Last known location: Yakima, WA
Charlie Skylar Howard
Age: 30 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: DUII, driving while suspende/revoked
Bail: $40,000
Last known location: Umatilla, OR
Monica Marie Kendrick
Age: 41 Sex: F
Charge: FTA: Possession of heroin, possession of methamphetamine
Bail: $80,000
Last known location: Pendleton, OR
Malachi Donovan Siler
Age: 20 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Theft
Bail: $5,000
Last known location: Hermiston, OR
Michael Charles Wilmot
Age: 49 Sex: M
Charge: Probation Violation (PV): Felon in possession of firearm
No bail
Last known location: Walla Walla, WA
Lucas James Wyant
Age: 24 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: DUII
Bail: $20,000
Last known location: Hermiston, OR
Josie Paige Royse
Age: 26 Sex: F
Charge: FTA: Possession of heroin, possession of methamphetamine
Bail: $40,000
Last known location: Pendleton, OR
Darian Larian Secakuku Bill
Age: 27 Sex: F
Charge: FTA: DUII, reckless driving
Bail: $10,000
Last known location: Pendleton, OR
Gary Wayne Walker
Age: 57 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Failure to appear
Bail: $20,000
Last known location: Pasco, WA
