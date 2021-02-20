Baustun Alan Burgin

Age: 20 Sex: M

Charge: Failure to Appear (FTA): Theft, identity theft

Bail: $30,000

Last known location: Umatilla, OR

Dameon Ross Casey

Age: 34 Sex: M

Charge: Delivery of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, theft

No bail

Last known location: Walla Walla, WA

David Duane Hoskins

Age: 40 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Contempt of court

No bail

Last known location: La Grande, OR

Anthony Hayes Huntington

Age: 25 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Violation of wildlife law

Bail: $5,000

Last known location: Pendleton, OR

Amanda Lynn Murphy

Age: 28 Sex: F

Charge: FTA: Possession of methamphetamine

Bail: $40,000

Last known location: Umatilla, OR

Dylan M. Ostrom

Age: 24 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Assault, harassment

Bail: $100,000

Last known location: Stanfield, OR

Amanda Lynn Sager

Age: 38 Sex: F

Charge: Probation Violation (PV): Possession of methamphetamine, endangering the welfare of a minor

No bail

Last known location: Kennewick, WA

Kevin Wayne Smith

Age: 47 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: DUII, driving while suspended/revoked

No bail listed

Last known location: Hermiston, OR

Alex Valdiaviez

Age: 38 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Hindering prosecution, giving false information to police

Bail: $150,000

Last known location: Salt Lake City, UT

Ramon Viesca

Age: 30 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Burglary, theft

Bail: $160,000

Last known location: Umatilla, OR

