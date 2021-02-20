Baustun Alan Burgin
Age: 20 Sex: M
Charge: Failure to Appear (FTA): Theft, identity theft
Bail: $30,000
Last known location: Umatilla, OR
Dameon Ross Casey
Age: 34 Sex: M
Charge: Delivery of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, theft
No bail
Last known location: Walla Walla, WA
David Duane Hoskins
Age: 40 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Contempt of court
No bail
Last known location: La Grande, OR
Anthony Hayes Huntington
Age: 25 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Violation of wildlife law
Bail: $5,000
Last known location: Pendleton, OR
Amanda Lynn Murphy
Age: 28 Sex: F
Charge: FTA: Possession of methamphetamine
Bail: $40,000
Last known location: Umatilla, OR
Dylan M. Ostrom
Age: 24 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Assault, harassment
Bail: $100,000
Last known location: Stanfield, OR
Amanda Lynn Sager
Age: 38 Sex: F
Charge: Probation Violation (PV): Possession of methamphetamine, endangering the welfare of a minor
No bail
Last known location: Kennewick, WA
Kevin Wayne Smith
Age: 47 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: DUII, driving while suspended/revoked
No bail listed
Last known location: Hermiston, OR
Alex Valdiaviez
Age: 38 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Hindering prosecution, giving false information to police
Bail: $150,000
Last known location: Salt Lake City, UT
Ramon Viesca
Age: 30 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Burglary, theft
Bail: $160,000
Last known location: Umatilla, OR
