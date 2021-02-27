Amber Marie Carlson

Age: 26 Sex: F

Charge: Failure to Appear (FTA): Possession of heroin

Bail: $10,000

Last known location: Umatilla, OR

Richard Jay Egg

Age: 68 Sex: M

Charge: Probation Violation (PV): Failure to perform duties of driver, reckless driving

No bail

Last known location: Milton-Freewater, OR

Shayrena Lenora Johnson

Age: 25 Sex: F

Charge: FTA: Criminal trespass, criminal mischief

Bail: $20,000

Last known location: Pendleton, OR

Fredrick Douglas Ouren

Age: 55 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Possession of methamphetamine, theft II

Bail: $20,000

Last known location: Kennewick, WA

Sean Matthew Randall

Age: 33 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Criminal driving while suspended

Bail: $160,000

Last known location: Dallas, OR

Colbi Leeann Robertson

Age: 35 Sex: F

Charge: FTA: Forgery I, theft III

Bail: $10,000

Last known location: Union, OR

Moises Salas

Age: 30 Sex: M

Charge: PV: Theft I

No bail

Last known location: Echo, OR

Pamela Lynn Sibbet

Age: 66 Sex: F

Charge: FTA: Possession of heroin, possession of cocaine

Bail: $10,000

Last known location: Walla Walla, WA

Jeremy Allan Stewart

Age: 40 Sex: M

Charge: PV: Possession of methamphetamine

No bail

Last known location: Weston, OR

Jennifer Michelle Underwood

Age: 38 Sex: F

Charge: PV: Delivery of methamphetamine, conspiracy (2 counts)

No bail

Last known location: Hermiston, OR

