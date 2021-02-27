Amber Marie Carlson
Age: 26 Sex: F
Charge: Failure to Appear (FTA): Possession of heroin
Bail: $10,000
Last known location: Umatilla, OR
Richard Jay Egg
Age: 68 Sex: M
Charge: Probation Violation (PV): Failure to perform duties of driver, reckless driving
No bail
Last known location: Milton-Freewater, OR
Shayrena Lenora Johnson
Age: 25 Sex: F
Charge: FTA: Criminal trespass, criminal mischief
Bail: $20,000
Last known location: Pendleton, OR
Fredrick Douglas Ouren
Age: 55 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Possession of methamphetamine, theft II
Bail: $20,000
Last known location: Kennewick, WA
Sean Matthew Randall
Age: 33 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Criminal driving while suspended
Bail: $160,000
Last known location: Dallas, OR
Colbi Leeann Robertson
Age: 35 Sex: F
Charge: FTA: Forgery I, theft III
Bail: $10,000
Last known location: Union, OR
Moises Salas
Age: 30 Sex: M
Charge: PV: Theft I
No bail
Last known location: Echo, OR
Pamela Lynn Sibbet
Age: 66 Sex: F
Charge: FTA: Possession of heroin, possession of cocaine
Bail: $10,000
Last known location: Walla Walla, WA
Jeremy Allan Stewart
Age: 40 Sex: M
Charge: PV: Possession of methamphetamine
No bail
Last known location: Weston, OR
Jennifer Michelle Underwood
Age: 38 Sex: F
Charge: PV: Delivery of methamphetamine, conspiracy (2 counts)
No bail
Last known location: Hermiston, OR
