Debra Annette Berry

Age: 55 Sex: F

Charge: Failure to Appear (FTA): Interfering with peace officer

Bail: $16,500

Last known location: Irrigon, OR

Rocael Jeronimo Calmo

Age: 21 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Failure to appear

Bail: $20,000

Last known location: Hermiston, OR

Cynthia Lee Campbell

Age: 23 Sex: F

Charge: FTA: Theft II

Bail: $20,000

Last known location: The Dalles, OR

Meghan Jean James

Age: 30 Sex: F

Charge: FTA: Giving false information to police

Bail: $6,250

Last known location: Kingman, AZ

Kyle Hugh Colton

Age: 33 Sex: M

Charge: Probation Violation (PV): Assault, strangulation

Bail: $5,000

Last known location: Echo, OR

Kayla Marie Migliore

Age: 27 Sex: F

Charge: FTA: Theft

Bail: $5,000

Last known location: Athena, OR

Bradley Jay Daniel Pittser

Age: 38 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Criminal trespass, harassmet=nt

No bail

Last known location: Gearhart, OR

Juan Luis Rodriguez

Age: 47 Sex: M

Charge: PV: Possession of controlled substance

No bail

Last known location: Pendleton, OR

Travis David Strader

Age: 44 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Failure to appear

Bail: $250,000

Last known location: Milton-Freewater, OR

Blane Philip Taylor

Age: 27 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Possession of controlled substance

Bail: $20,000

Last known location: Pilot Rock, OR

Warrants on the above persons were active at the time the list was created; however, wanted status is subject to change at any time. If whereabouts are known, please report immediately to law enforcement by calling the 24-hour dispatch center at 541-966-3651 or by calling 911 if an emergency.

