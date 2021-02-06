Debra Annette Berry
Age: 55 Sex: F
Charge: Failure to Appear (FTA): Interfering with peace officer
Bail: $16,500
Last known location: Irrigon, OR
Rocael Jeronimo Calmo
Age: 21 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Failure to appear
Bail: $20,000
Last known location: Hermiston, OR
Cynthia Lee Campbell
Age: 23 Sex: F
Charge: FTA: Theft II
Bail: $20,000
Last known location: The Dalles, OR
Meghan Jean James
Age: 30 Sex: F
Charge: FTA: Giving false information to police
Bail: $6,250
Last known location: Kingman, AZ
Kyle Hugh Colton
Age: 33 Sex: M
Charge: Probation Violation (PV): Assault, strangulation
Bail: $5,000
Last known location: Echo, OR
Kayla Marie Migliore
Age: 27 Sex: F
Charge: FTA: Theft
Bail: $5,000
Last known location: Athena, OR
Bradley Jay Daniel Pittser
Age: 38 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Criminal trespass, harassmet=nt
No bail
Last known location: Gearhart, OR
Juan Luis Rodriguez
Age: 47 Sex: M
Charge: PV: Possession of controlled substance
No bail
Last known location: Pendleton, OR
Travis David Strader
Age: 44 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Failure to appear
Bail: $250,000
Last known location: Milton-Freewater, OR
Blane Philip Taylor
Age: 27 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Possession of controlled substance
Bail: $20,000
Last known location: Pilot Rock, OR
Warrants on the above persons were active at the time the list was created; however, wanted status is subject to change at any time. If whereabouts are known, please report immediately to law enforcement by calling the 24-hour dispatch center at 541-966-3651 or by calling 911 if an emergency.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.