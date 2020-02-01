Christopher Daniel Agnew

Age: 26 Sex: M

Charge: Failure to Appear (FTA): DUII, reckless driving, recklessly endangering another

Bail: $50,000

Last known location: Hermiston, OR

Curtis James Clark

Age: 28 Sex: M

Charge: Probation Violation (PV): Driving while suspended/revoked

No bail

Last known location: Pendleton, OR

Gregory Paul Dixon

Age: 52 Sex: M

Charge: PV: Assault, harassment

No bail

Last known location: Umatilla, OR

Robert Thomas Fox

Age: 30 Sex: M

Charge: PV: Driving while suspended/revoked

Bail: $10,000

Last known location: La Grande, OR

Cesar Xavier Galvan

Age: 26 Sex: M

Charge: PV: DUII, reckless driving, driving while suspended

Bail: $250,000

Last known location: Pendleton, OR

Kacie Elsie Hemphill

Age: 44 Sex: F

Charge: FTA: Hindering prosecution

Bail: $10,000

Last known location: Bandon, OR

Errin Marie Hill

Age: 23 Sex: F

Charge: FTA: Theft

Bail: $20,000

Last known location: Ione, OR

Rebecca Lynn Hodges

Age: 45 Sex: F

Charge: PV: Resisting arrest, interfering with police officer

No bail

Last known location: Milton-Freewater, OR

Adam Michael Marks

Age: 46 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Possession of methamphetamine

Bail: $5,000

Last known location: Walla Walla, WA

Jacob Daniel Spain

Age: 34 Sex: M

Charge: PV: Failure to appear

No bail

Last known location: Hermiston, OR

