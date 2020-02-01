Christopher Daniel Agnew
Age: 26 Sex: M
Charge: Failure to Appear (FTA): DUII, reckless driving, recklessly endangering another
Bail: $50,000
Last known location: Hermiston, OR
Curtis James Clark
Age: 28 Sex: M
Charge: Probation Violation (PV): Driving while suspended/revoked
No bail
Last known location: Pendleton, OR
Gregory Paul Dixon
Age: 52 Sex: M
Charge: PV: Assault, harassment
No bail
Last known location: Umatilla, OR
Robert Thomas Fox
Age: 30 Sex: M
Charge: PV: Driving while suspended/revoked
Bail: $10,000
Last known location: La Grande, OR
Cesar Xavier Galvan
Age: 26 Sex: M
Charge: PV: DUII, reckless driving, driving while suspended
Bail: $250,000
Last known location: Pendleton, OR
Kacie Elsie Hemphill
Age: 44 Sex: F
Charge: FTA: Hindering prosecution
Bail: $10,000
Last known location: Bandon, OR
Errin Marie Hill
Age: 23 Sex: F
Charge: FTA: Theft
Bail: $20,000
Last known location: Ione, OR
Rebecca Lynn Hodges
Age: 45 Sex: F
Charge: PV: Resisting arrest, interfering with police officer
No bail
Last known location: Milton-Freewater, OR
Adam Michael Marks
Age: 46 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Possession of methamphetamine
Bail: $5,000
Last known location: Walla Walla, WA
Jacob Daniel Spain
Age: 34 Sex: M
Charge: PV: Failure to appear
No bail
Last known location: Hermiston, OR
