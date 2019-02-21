Kelly Kaye Adams
Age: 44 Sex: F
Charge: Failure to Appear (FTA): Possession of methamphetamine
Bail: $10,000
Last known location: Hermiston, OR
Brandy Ann Anderson
Age: 37 Sex: F
Charge: FTA: Theft, forgery
Bail: $12,500
Last known location: Pendleton, OR
Todd Ervin Burwell
Age: 42 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Felon in possession of firearm
Bail: $40,000
Last known location: Milton-Freewater, OR
Zeus Moses Gutierrez
Age: 38 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Theft, identity theft, possession of forged instrument, possession of methamphetamine
Bail: $20,000
Last known location: Pasco, WA
Patrick Quincy Meadows
Age: 29 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Possession of stolen vehicle
Bail: $20,000
Last known location: Richland, WA
Marvin Felix Patrick
Age: 51 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Disorderly conduct
Bail: $10,000
Last known location: Pendleton, OR
Clinton Robert Peterson
Age: 31 Sex: M
Charge: Probation Violation (PV): Assault, harassment
Bail: $20,000
Last known location: Milton-Freewater, OR
Damon Alan Preuss
Age: 26 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Disorderly conduct
Bail: $20,000
Last known location: La Grande, OR
Spencer Monroe Strong
Age: 27 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Possession of methamphetamine
Bail: $10,000
Last known location: Umatilla, OR
Jeremy Everett Wells
Age: 38 Sex: M
Charge: PV: Possession of methamphetamine
Bail: No bail
Last known location: Hermiston, OR
Warrants on the above persons were active at the time the list was created; however, wanted status is subject to change at any time. If whereabouts are known, please report immediately to law enforcement by calling the 24-hour dispatch center at 541-966-3651 or by calling 911 if an emergency.
