Kelly Kaye Adams

Age: 44  Sex: F

Charge: Failure to Appear (FTA): Possession of methamphetamine

Bail: $10,000

Last known location: Hermiston, OR

Brandy Ann Anderson

Age: 37  Sex: F

Charge: FTA: Theft, forgery

Bail: $12,500

Last known location: Pendleton, OR

Todd Ervin Burwell

Age: 42  Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Felon in possession of firearm

Bail: $40,000

Last known location: Milton-Freewater, OR

Zeus Moses Gutierrez

Age: 38  Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Theft, identity theft, possession of forged instrument, possession of methamphetamine

Bail: $20,000

Last known location: Pasco, WA

Patrick Quincy Meadows

Age: 29  Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Possession of stolen vehicle

Bail: $20,000

Last known location: Richland, WA

Marvin Felix Patrick

Age: 51  Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Disorderly conduct

Bail: $10,000

Last known location: Pendleton, OR

Clinton Robert Peterson

Age: 31  Sex: M

Charge: Probation Violation (PV): Assault, harassment

Bail: $20,000

Last known location: Milton-Freewater, OR

Damon Alan Preuss

Age: 26  Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Disorderly conduct

Bail: $20,000

Last known location: La Grande, OR

Spencer Monroe Strong

Age: 27  Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Possession of methamphetamine

Bail: $10,000

Last known location: Umatilla, OR

Jeremy Everett Wells

Age: 38  Sex: M

Charge: PV: Possession of methamphetamine

Bail: No bail

Last known location: Hermiston, OR

Warrants on the above persons were active at the time the list was created; however, wanted status is subject to change at any time. If whereabouts are known, please report immediately to law enforcement by calling the 24-hour dispatch center at 541-966-3651 or by calling 911 if an emergency.

