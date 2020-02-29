Tyler James Neff
Age: 28 Sex: M
Charge: PV: Strangulation, assault
No bail
Last known location: Pendleton, OR
Frances Alexandria James
Age: 21 Sex: F
Charge: PV: Hindering prosecution, possession of methamphetamine, DUII
No bail
Last known location: Pendleton, OR
Gentry Darente Sherel
Age: 34 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Unlawful use of weapon, felon in possession of weapon
Bail: $80,000
Last known location: Hermiston, OR
Krista Elizabeth Cooper
Age: 36 Sex: F
Charge: PV: Harassment
No bail
Last known location: Athena, OR
Geneva Rochelle Baldwin
Age: 21 Sex: F
Charge: Failure to Appear: Theft
Bail: $20,000
Last known location: Ione, OR
Brian Lee Lindland
Age: 50x Sex: M
Charge: PV: DUII, refusal to take intoxicant test
No bail0
Last known location: Prineville, OR
Nicolas Joseph Gonzales
Age: 27 Sex: M
Charge: Probation Violation: DUII, resisting arrest
No bail
Last known location: Pilot Rock, OR
Patrick Townsend Marcum
Age: 38 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Harassment, interfering with police
Bail: $20,000
Last known location: Hermiston, OR
Ryan Craige McCoy
Age: 35 Sex: M
Charge: PV: DUII
No bail
Last known location: Milton-Freewater, OR
Johnie John Powers
Age: 54 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: DUII, reckless driving, refusal to take intoxicant test
Bail: $25,000
Last known location: Vale, OR
