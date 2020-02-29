Tyler James Neff

Age: 28 Sex: M

Charge: PV: Strangulation, assault

No bail

Last known location: Pendleton, OR

Frances Alexandria James

Age: 21 Sex: F

Charge: PV: Hindering prosecution, possession of methamphetamine, DUII

No bail

Last known location: Pendleton, OR

Gentry Darente Sherel

Age: 34 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Unlawful use of weapon, felon in possession of weapon

Bail: $80,000

Last known location: Hermiston, OR

Krista Elizabeth Cooper

Age: 36 Sex: F

Charge: PV: Harassment

No bail

Last known location: Athena, OR

Geneva Rochelle Baldwin

Age: 21 Sex: F

Charge: Failure to Appear: Theft

Bail: $20,000

Last known location: Ione, OR

Brian Lee Lindland

Age: 50x Sex: M

Charge: PV: DUII, refusal to take intoxicant test

No bail0

Last known location: Prineville, OR

Nicolas Joseph Gonzales

Age: 27 Sex: M

Charge: Probation Violation: DUII, resisting arrest

No bail

Last known location: Pilot Rock, OR

Patrick Townsend Marcum

Age: 38 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Harassment, interfering with police

Bail: $20,000

Last known location: Hermiston, OR

Ryan Craige McCoy

Age: 35 Sex: M

Charge: PV: DUII

No bail

Last known location: Milton-Freewater, OR

Johnie John Powers

Age: 54 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: DUII, reckless driving, refusal to take intoxicant test

Bail: $25,000

Last known location: Vale, OR

