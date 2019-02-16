Robert Tracy Brissett

Age: 28 Sex: M

Charge: Criminal Trespass, Theft, Possession of Meth

Bail: $20,000

Last known location: Hermiston

Michael Allen Dodson

Age: 42 Sex: M

Charge: Failure to Appear, Driving While Suspended

Bail: $10,000

Last known location: Walla Walla

Tana Nicole Halligan

Age: 23 Sex: F

Charge: Assault, Reckless Endangerment, Reckless Driving

Bail: No bail

Last known location: Pendleton

Emelsie Rae Hernandez

Age: 27 Sex: F

Charge: Failure to Appear

Bail: $10,000

Last known location: Stanfield

Joel Thomas Hines

Age: 25 Sex: M

Charge: Possession of Methamphetamine

Bail: $20,000

Last known location: Milton-Freewater

Richard Lee Hunt

Age: 41 Sex: M

Charge: Failure to Appear

Bail: $10,000

Last known location: Pendleton

Tamara Lynn Mecham

Age: 40 Sex: M

Charge: Possession of Methamphetamine

Bail: $5,000

Last known location: Pilot Rock

Modesto Ramirez

Age: 25 Sex: M

Charge: Possession of Methamphetamine

Bail: $25,000

Last known location: Umatilla

Laura Annette Renz

Age: 46 Sex: F

Charge: Criminal Trespass

Bail: $2,500

Last known location: Hermiston

Michael Matthew Thornhill

Age: 26 Sex: M

Charge: Theft, Criminal Trespass

Bail: $10,000

Last known location: Kennewick

Warrants on the above persons were active at the time the list was created; however, wanted status is subject to change at any time. If whereabouts are known, please report immediately to law enforcement by calling the 24-hour dispatch center at 541-966-3651 or by calling 911 if an emergency.

