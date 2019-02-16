Robert Tracy Brissett
Age: 28 Sex: M
Charge: Criminal Trespass, Theft, Possession of Meth
Bail: $20,000
Last known location: Hermiston
Michael Allen Dodson
Age: 42 Sex: M
Charge: Failure to Appear, Driving While Suspended
Bail: $10,000
Last known location: Walla Walla
Tana Nicole Halligan
Age: 23 Sex: F
Charge: Assault, Reckless Endangerment, Reckless Driving
Bail: No bail
Last known location: Pendleton
Emelsie Rae Hernandez
Age: 27 Sex: F
Charge: Failure to Appear
Bail: $10,000
Last known location: Stanfield
Joel Thomas Hines
Age: 25 Sex: M
Charge: Possession of Methamphetamine
Bail: $20,000
Last known location: Milton-Freewater
Richard Lee Hunt
Age: 41 Sex: M
Charge: Failure to Appear
Bail: $10,000
Last known location: Pendleton
Tamara Lynn Mecham
Age: 40 Sex: M
Charge: Possession of Methamphetamine
Bail: $5,000
Last known location: Pilot Rock
Modesto Ramirez
Age: 25 Sex: M
Charge: Possession of Methamphetamine
Bail: $25,000
Last known location: Umatilla
Laura Annette Renz
Age: 46 Sex: F
Charge: Criminal Trespass
Bail: $2,500
Last known location: Hermiston
Michael Matthew Thornhill
Age: 26 Sex: M
Charge: Theft, Criminal Trespass
Bail: $10,000
Last known location: Kennewick
Warrants on the above persons were active at the time the list was created; however, wanted status is subject to change at any time. If whereabouts are known, please report immediately to law enforcement by calling the 24-hour dispatch center at 541-966-3651 or by calling 911 if an emergency.
