Caleb Marion Beehler
Age: 36 Sex: M
Charge: Failure to Appear (FTA): Criminal trespass, violation of wildlife law
Bail: $10,000
Last known location: Boardman, OR
Jess Renee Martin
Age: 26 Sex: F
Charge: Probation Violation (PV): Harassment
Bail: $10,000
Last known location: Milton-Freewater, OR
Lisa Renea Garcia Mendez
Age: 35 Sex: F
Charge: PV: Unauthorized use of vehicle
No bail
Last known location: Hermiston, OR
Garrett Linn Mitts
Age: 31 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Possession of methamphetamine
Bail: $20,000
Last known location: La Grande, OR
Kari Lynn Rytting
Age: 37 Sex: F
Charge: PV: Failure to appear
No bail
Last known location: Irrigon, OR
Thomas Eugene Satterwhite
Age: 36 Sex: M
Charge: PV: Attempt to commit Class A felony, arson
No bail
Last known location: Pendleton, OR
Nickolas William Sircin
Age: 34 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Theft
Bail: $20,000
Last known location: Weston, OR
Crystal Dawn Torres
Age: 34 Sex: F
Charge: FTA: Possession of controlled substance, unlawful possession of firearm
Bail: $250,000
Last known location: Irrigon, OR
Warren Zachary Williams
Age: 27 Sex: M
Charge: PV: Burglary, theft, identity theft
No bail
Last known location: Umatilla, OR
Daniel Dale Zimmerman
Age: 37 Sex: M
Charge: PV: Driving while suspended/revoked
Bail: $5,000
Last known location: Pendleton, OR
Warrants on the above persons were active at the time the list was created; however, wanted status is subject to change at any time. If whereabouts are known, please report immediately to law enforcement by calling the 24-hour dispatch center at 541-966-3651 or by calling 911 if an emergency.
