Caleb Marion Beehler

Age: 36  Sex: M

Charge: Failure to Appear (FTA): Criminal trespass, violation of wildlife law

Bail: $10,000

Last known location: Boardman, OR

Jess Renee Martin

Age: 26  Sex: F

Charge: Probation Violation (PV): Harassment

Bail: $10,000

Last known location: Milton-Freewater, OR

Lisa Renea Garcia Mendez

Age: 35  Sex: F

Charge: PV: Unauthorized use of vehicle

No bail

Last known location: Hermiston, OR

Garrett Linn Mitts

Age: 31  Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Possession of methamphetamine

Bail: $20,000

Last known location: La Grande, OR

Kari Lynn Rytting

Age: 37  Sex: F

Charge: PV: Failure to appear

No bail

Last known location: Irrigon, OR

Thomas Eugene Satterwhite

Age: 36  Sex: M

Charge: PV: Attempt to commit Class A felony, arson

No bail

Last known location: Pendleton, OR

Nickolas William Sircin

Age: 34  Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Theft

Bail: $20,000

Last known location: Weston, OR

Crystal Dawn Torres

Age: 34  Sex: F

Charge: FTA: Possession of controlled substance, unlawful possession of firearm

Bail: $250,000

Last known location: Irrigon, OR

Warren Zachary Williams

Age: 27  Sex: M

Charge: PV: Burglary, theft, identity theft

No bail

Last known location: Umatilla, OR

Daniel Dale Zimmerman

Age: 37  Sex: M

Charge: PV: Driving while suspended/revoked

Bail: $5,000

Last known location: Pendleton, OR

Warrants on the above persons were active at the time the list was created; however, wanted status is subject to change at any time. If whereabouts are known, please report immediately to law enforcement by calling the 24-hour dispatch center at 541-966-3651 or by calling 911 if an emergency.

