Anthony Wayne Ball

Age: 49 Sex: M

Charge: Failure to Appear (FTA): Theft, criminal mischief

Bail: $50,000

Last known location: Milton-Freewater, OR

Miguel Angel Campos

Age: 36 Sex: M

Charge: Probation Violation (PV): DUII, reckless driving, criminal mischief

No bail

Last known location: Umatilla, OR

Kevin Lee Krieger

Age: 47 Sex: M

Charge: PV: Harassment, disorderly conduct

No bail

Last known location: Hermiston, OR

Jason Tyler Lehman

Age: 48 Sex: M

Charge: PV: Possession of methamphetamine, resisting arrest, interfering with police

No bail

Last known location: Portland, OR

Gabriel Adrian Martinez

Age: 30 Sex: M

Charge: PV: Assault, menacing, harassment

No bail

Last known location: Irrigon, OR

Angel Marie McMurtry

Age: 29 Sex: F

Charge: FTA: Failure to appear

Bail: $100,000

Last known location: Hermiston, OR

Michael Ray Moore

Age: 61 Sex: M

Charge: PV: DUII

No bail

Last known location: Athena, OR

Travis David Strader

Age: 43 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Failure to appear

Bail: $250,000

Last known location: Milton-Freewater, OR

Marvin RJ Thompson

Age: 24 Sex: M

Charge: PV: DUII, reckless driving, recklessly endangering another person

No bail

Last known location: Pendleton, OR

Kristina Ann Waldbillig

Age: 49 Sex: F

Charge: FTA: DUII, driving while suspended, refusal to take intoxicant test

Bail: $20,000

Last known location: Snoqualmie, WA

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.