Anthony Wayne Ball
Age: 49 Sex: M
Charge: Failure to Appear (FTA): Theft, criminal mischief
Bail: $50,000
Last known location: Milton-Freewater, OR
Miguel Angel Campos
Age: 36 Sex: M
Charge: Probation Violation (PV): DUII, reckless driving, criminal mischief
No bail
Last known location: Umatilla, OR
Kevin Lee Krieger
Age: 47 Sex: M
Charge: PV: Harassment, disorderly conduct
No bail
Last known location: Hermiston, OR
Jason Tyler Lehman
Age: 48 Sex: M
Charge: PV: Possession of methamphetamine, resisting arrest, interfering with police
No bail
Last known location: Portland, OR
Gabriel Adrian Martinez
Age: 30 Sex: M
Charge: PV: Assault, menacing, harassment
No bail
Last known location: Irrigon, OR
Angel Marie McMurtry
Age: 29 Sex: F
Charge: FTA: Failure to appear
Bail: $100,000
Last known location: Hermiston, OR
Michael Ray Moore
Age: 61 Sex: M
Charge: PV: DUII
No bail
Last known location: Athena, OR
Travis David Strader
Age: 43 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Failure to appear
Bail: $250,000
Last known location: Milton-Freewater, OR
Marvin RJ Thompson
Age: 24 Sex: M
Charge: PV: DUII, reckless driving, recklessly endangering another person
No bail
Last known location: Pendleton, OR
Kristina Ann Waldbillig
Age: 49 Sex: F
Charge: FTA: DUII, driving while suspended, refusal to take intoxicant test
Bail: $20,000
Last known location: Snoqualmie, WA
