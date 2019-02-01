Stephen Mark Forest
Age: 61 Sex: M
Charge: Failure to Appear (FTA): Giving false information to police
Bail: $25,000
Last known location: Heppner, OR
Sandra Joyce Green
Age: 49 Sex: F
Charge: FTA: Menacing, criminal mischief, harassment
Bail: $5,000
Last known location: Stanfield, OR
Dillan Drake Massey
Age: 28 Sex: M
Charge: Probation Violation (PV): Theft, forgery, identity theft, fraudulent use of credit card
No bail
Last known location: Hermiston, OR
Loreto Rosas Ramos
Age: 43 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Failure to perform duties of driver, criminal mischief
Bail: $20,000
Last known location: Hermiston, OR
Joe Matthew Rivera
Age: 22 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Theft
Bail: $10,000
Last known location: Hermiston, OR
Ryan Mitchell Sunman
Age: 30 Sex: M
Charge: PV: Possession of heroin, theft
No bail
Last known location: Pendleton, OR
Alice Marline Terkelson
Age: 32 Sex: F
Charge: FTA: Criminal trespass
Bail: $10,000
Last known location: La Grande, OR
Lavella Ruth Thompson
Age: 25 Sex: F
Charge: FTA: Possession of methamphetamine
Bail: $10,000
Last known location: Pendleton, OR
Sarah Watchman
Age: 30 Sex: F
Charge: PV: Failure to appear
No bail
Last known location: Pendleton, OR
Gary Dow Williams
Age: 63 Sex: M
Charge: PV: DUII, reckless driving, refusal to take intoxicant test
Bail: $25,000
Last known location: Irrigon, OR
