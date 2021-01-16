Jeremiah Atwell
Age: 43 Sex: M
Charge: Failure to Appear (FTA): Delivery of methamphetamine, unauthorized use of motor vehicle
Bail: $50,000
Last known location: Yakima, WA
Adrian Nicole Brown
Age: 22 Sex: F
Charge: Contempt of court-punitive
Bail: $20,000
Last known location: Kennewick, WA
Dylan Levi Eddens
Age: 22 Sex: M
Charge: Probation Violation (PV): Disorderly conduct
No bail
Last known location: Pendleton, OR
Luz Susana Leon
Age: 41 Sex: F
Charge: FTA: Forgery, tampering with evidence, negotiating bad check
Bail: $50,000
Last known location: Richland, WA
Esteban Lomas
Age: 38 Sex: M
Charge: PV: Rape
No bail
Last known location: Irrigon, OR
Patrick Townsend Marcum
Age: 39 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Interfering with police
Bail: $10,000
Last known location: Hermiston, OR
David Lee Mills
Age: 37 Sex: M
Charge: PV: Fraudulent use of credit card, theft
No bail
Last known location: Milton-Freewater, OR
Michelle Lee Phillips
Age: 33 Sex: F
Charge: PV: DUII
No bail
Last known location: Walla Walla, WA
Genaro Junior Rosales
Age: 31 Sex: M
Charge: Contempt of court-punitive
Bail: $20,000
Last known location: Umatilla, OR
Brian Dewayne Simmons
Age: 53 Sex: M
Charge: PV: Attempt to commit felony, resisting arrest
No bail
Last known location: Spray, WA
