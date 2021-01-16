Jeremiah Atwell

Age: 43 Sex: M

Charge: Failure to Appear (FTA): Delivery of methamphetamine, unauthorized use of motor vehicle

Bail: $50,000

Last known location: Yakima, WA

Adrian Nicole Brown

Age: 22 Sex: F

Charge: Contempt of court-punitive

Bail: $20,000

Last known location: Kennewick, WA

Dylan Levi Eddens

Age: 22 Sex: M

Charge: Probation Violation (PV): Disorderly conduct

No bail

Last known location: Pendleton, OR

Luz Susana Leon

Age: 41 Sex: F

Charge: FTA: Forgery, tampering with evidence, negotiating bad check

Bail: $50,000

Last known location: Richland, WA

Esteban Lomas

Age: 38 Sex: M

Charge: PV: Rape

No bail

Last known location: Irrigon, OR

Patrick Townsend Marcum

Age: 39 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Interfering with police

Bail: $10,000

Last known location: Hermiston, OR

David Lee Mills

Age: 37 Sex: M

Charge: PV: Fraudulent use of credit card, theft

No bail

Last known location: Milton-Freewater, OR

Michelle Lee Phillips

Age: 33 Sex: F

Charge: PV: DUII

No bail

Last known location: Walla Walla, WA

Genaro Junior Rosales

Age: 31 Sex: M

Charge: Contempt of court-punitive

Bail: $20,000

Last known location: Umatilla, OR

Brian Dewayne Simmons

Age: 53 Sex: M

Charge: PV: Attempt to commit felony, resisting arrest

No bail

Last known location: Spray, WA

