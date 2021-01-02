Joshua Michael Altizer

Age: 24 Sex: M

Charge: Identity theft, fraudulent use of credit card

Bail: $10,000

Last known location: Pendleton, OR

Rutilio Alonso Alvarenga Hernandez

Age: 43 Sex: M

Charge: Possession of forged instrument (2 counts)

Bail: $20,000

Last known location: Pasco, WA

Erika Christine Camara

Age: 25 Sex: F

Charge: Probation Violation (PV): Theft II, fraudulent use of credit card

No bail

Last known location: Hermiston, OR

Alison Betsy Crawford

Age: 49 Sex: F

Charge: Custodial interference II

Bail: $20,000

Last known location: Tacoma, WA

Adam Lawton Edwards II

Age: 25 Sex: M

Charge: Failure to Appear (FTA): Possession of methamphetamine

Bail: $20,000

Last known location: Lebanon, OR

Eugene Haune

Age: 69 Sex: M

Charge: PV: Disorderly conduct

No bail

Last known location: Pendleton, OR

William Lawrence Helm

Age: 30 Sex: M

Charge: PV: Unauthorized use of motor vehicle, theft I, criminal mischief II (2 counts)

No bail

Last known location: Boise, ID

Vicente Muniz Gonzalez

Age: 25 Sex: M

Charge: Possession of stolen vehicle

Bail: $20,000

Last known location: Burbank, WA

Kiersta Nicole West

Age: 23 Sex: F

Charge: Possession of methamphetamine, possession of heroin

Bail: $160,000

Last known location: La Grande, OR

Bradly Ray Wilson

Age: 20 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Strangulation, assault

Bail: $10,000

Last known location: Weston, OR

