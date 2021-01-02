Joshua Michael Altizer
Age: 24 Sex: M
Charge: Identity theft, fraudulent use of credit card
Bail: $10,000
Last known location: Pendleton, OR
Rutilio Alonso Alvarenga Hernandez
Age: 43 Sex: M
Charge: Possession of forged instrument (2 counts)
Bail: $20,000
Last known location: Pasco, WA
Erika Christine Camara
Age: 25 Sex: F
Charge: Probation Violation (PV): Theft II, fraudulent use of credit card
No bail
Last known location: Hermiston, OR
Alison Betsy Crawford
Age: 49 Sex: F
Charge: Custodial interference II
Bail: $20,000
Last known location: Tacoma, WA
Adam Lawton Edwards II
Age: 25 Sex: M
Charge: Failure to Appear (FTA): Possession of methamphetamine
Bail: $20,000
Last known location: Lebanon, OR
Eugene Haune
Age: 69 Sex: M
Charge: PV: Disorderly conduct
No bail
Last known location: Pendleton, OR
William Lawrence Helm
Age: 30 Sex: M
Charge: PV: Unauthorized use of motor vehicle, theft I, criminal mischief II (2 counts)
No bail
Last known location: Boise, ID
Vicente Muniz Gonzalez
Age: 25 Sex: M
Charge: Possession of stolen vehicle
Bail: $20,000
Last known location: Burbank, WA
Kiersta Nicole West
Age: 23 Sex: F
Charge: Possession of methamphetamine, possession of heroin
Bail: $160,000
Last known location: La Grande, OR
Bradly Ray Wilson
Age: 20 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Strangulation, assault
Bail: $10,000
Last known location: Weston, OR
