Santiago Antonio Alvaro Santiago

Age: 22 Sex: M

Charge: Failure to Appear (FTA): Identity theft, DUII, possession of forged instrument

Bail: $160,000

Last known location: Hermiston, OR

Jacob Thomas Beacham Breeding

Age: 24 Sex: M

Charge: Probation Violation (PV): Burglary I, assault IV, strangulation

No bail

Last known location: Pendleton, OR

Blake Paul Belveal

Age: 27 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Assault, harassment

Bail: $500,000

Last known location: Milton-Freewater, OR

Steve Mark Haney

Age: 61 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: DUII, reckless driving

Bail: $45,000

Last known location: Echo, OR

Andrew Benjamin Kauffman

Age: 56 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Possession of methamphetamine

Bail: $40,000

Last known location: Irrigon, OR

Brandy Jo McVay

Age: 43 Sex: F

Charge: FTA: Harassment

Bail: $40,000

Last known location: Pendleton, OR

Patrick Kenneth Plamondon

Age: 33 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Possession of burglary tools or theft device

Bail: $40,000

Last known location: Boise, ID

Nicole Marid Roy

Age: 31 Sex: F

Charge: PV: Possession of methamphetamine

No bail

Last known location: Kennewick, WA

Dennis Wendelle Sulivan Jr.

Age: 26 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Theft II

Bail: $20,000

Last known location: Walla Walla, WA

Shannon Dale Taylor

Age: 50 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: DUII

Bail: $20,000

Last known location: Irrigon, OR

