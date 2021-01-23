Santiago Antonio Alvaro Santiago
Age: 22 Sex: M
Charge: Failure to Appear (FTA): Identity theft, DUII, possession of forged instrument
Bail: $160,000
Last known location: Hermiston, OR
Jacob Thomas Beacham Breeding
Age: 24 Sex: M
Charge: Probation Violation (PV): Burglary I, assault IV, strangulation
No bail
Last known location: Pendleton, OR
Blake Paul Belveal
Age: 27 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Assault, harassment
Bail: $500,000
Last known location: Milton-Freewater, OR
Steve Mark Haney
Age: 61 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: DUII, reckless driving
Bail: $45,000
Last known location: Echo, OR
Andrew Benjamin Kauffman
Age: 56 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Possession of methamphetamine
Bail: $40,000
Last known location: Irrigon, OR
Brandy Jo McVay
Age: 43 Sex: F
Charge: FTA: Harassment
Bail: $40,000
Last known location: Pendleton, OR
Patrick Kenneth Plamondon
Age: 33 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Possession of burglary tools or theft device
Bail: $40,000
Last known location: Boise, ID
Nicole Marid Roy
Age: 31 Sex: F
Charge: PV: Possession of methamphetamine
No bail
Last known location: Kennewick, WA
Dennis Wendelle Sulivan Jr.
Age: 26 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Theft II
Bail: $20,000
Last known location: Walla Walla, WA
Shannon Dale Taylor
Age: 50 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: DUII
Bail: $20,000
Last known location: Irrigon, OR
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.