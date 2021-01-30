Angela Renee Cook

Age: 50 Sex: F

Charge: Failure to Appear (FTA): Possession of heroin

Bail: $20,000

Last known location: Umatilla, OR

Kayla Marie Eisele

Age: 33 Sex: F

Charge: FTA: Hindering prosecution

Bail: $40,000

Last known location: Pendleton, OR

Fernando Duarte Garcia

Age: 27 Sex: M

Charge: Probation Violation (PV): DUII

No bail

Last known location: Hermiston, OR

Bryan Howard McCorkindale

Age: 33 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: DUII, possession of less than 1 oz. marijuana

Bail: $5,000

Last known location: Umatilla, OR

Ryan James Muth

Age: 30 Sex: M

Charge: Driving while suspended/revoked

Bail: $5,000

Last known location: Stanfield, OR

Burtis James Porter

Age: 39 Sex: M

Charge: PV: DUII

No bail

Last known location: Milton-Freewater, OR

Michael Edward Savage

Age: 30 Sex: M

Charge: PV: Failure to appear

No bail

Last known location: Pendleton, OR

Jeffrey Ryan Shumway

Age: 36 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Giving false information to police

No bail

Last known location: Milton-Freewater, OR

Cambryn Keye Smith

Age: 43 Sex: F

Charge: FTA: DUII, reckless driving

No bail

Last known location: Coos Bay, OR

Jerry Lee Turner

Age: 74 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Theft

Bail: $2,000

Last known location: Kennewick, WA

Warrants on the above persons were active at the time the list was created; however, wanted status is subject to change at any time. If whereabouts are known, please report immediately to law enforcement by calling the 24-hour dispatch center at 541-966-3651 or by calling 911 if an emergency.

