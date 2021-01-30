Angela Renee Cook
Age: 50 Sex: F
Charge: Failure to Appear (FTA): Possession of heroin
Bail: $20,000
Last known location: Umatilla, OR
Kayla Marie Eisele
Age: 33 Sex: F
Charge: FTA: Hindering prosecution
Bail: $40,000
Last known location: Pendleton, OR
Fernando Duarte Garcia
Age: 27 Sex: M
Charge: Probation Violation (PV): DUII
No bail
Last known location: Hermiston, OR
Bryan Howard McCorkindale
Age: 33 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: DUII, possession of less than 1 oz. marijuana
Bail: $5,000
Last known location: Umatilla, OR
Ryan James Muth
Age: 30 Sex: M
Charge: Driving while suspended/revoked
Bail: $5,000
Last known location: Stanfield, OR
Burtis James Porter
Age: 39 Sex: M
Charge: PV: DUII
No bail
Last known location: Milton-Freewater, OR
Michael Edward Savage
Age: 30 Sex: M
Charge: PV: Failure to appear
No bail
Last known location: Pendleton, OR
Jeffrey Ryan Shumway
Age: 36 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Giving false information to police
No bail
Last known location: Milton-Freewater, OR
Cambryn Keye Smith
Age: 43 Sex: F
Charge: FTA: DUII, reckless driving
No bail
Last known location: Coos Bay, OR
Jerry Lee Turner
Age: 74 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Theft
Bail: $2,000
Last known location: Kennewick, WA
Warrants on the above persons were active at the time the list was created; however, wanted status is subject to change at any time. If whereabouts are known, please report immediately to law enforcement by calling the 24-hour dispatch center at 541-966-3651 or by calling 911 if an emergency.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.