Kevin Michael Aldrich

Age: 62 Sex: M

Charge: Probation Violation (PV): Driving while suspended/revoked

No bail

Last known location: Walla Walla, WA

Rebecca Lea Beem

Age: 42 Sex: F

Charge: Failure to Appear (FTA): Conspiracty to commit Class A misdemeanor

Bail: $40,000

Last known location: Hermiston, OR

Wendie Myree Cadek

Age: 49 Sex: F

Charge: FTA: Criminal trespass, theft

Bail: $10,000

Last known location: Irrigon, OR

Shane Patrick Clauson

Age: 51 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Criminal trespass

Bail: $2,500

Last known location: Portland, OR

Amelia Velasco Cortez

Age: 33 Sex: F

Charge: FTA: Harassment

Bail: $10,000

Last known location: Hermiston, OR

Michelle Rene Daniels

Age: 54 Sex: F

Charge: PV: Theft

No bail

Last known location: La Grande, OR

Joseph Alexander Heard

Age: 39 Sex: M

Charge: PV: Fleeing/attempt to elude police, criminal trespass

No bail

Last known location: Hermiston, OR

Trysta Annmarie Haskett

Age: 19 Sex: F

Charge: FTA: Burglary, criminal mischief, criminal trespass

Bail: $200,000

Last known location: Pendleton, OR

Danny Ray Nelson

Age: 51 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Possession of methamphetamine

Bail: $20,000

Last known location: Milton-Freewater, OR

Lance Scott Roark

Age: 28 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: DUII, reckless driving

Bail: $10,000

Last known location: Pendleton, OR

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.