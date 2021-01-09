Kevin Michael Aldrich
Age: 62 Sex: M
Charge: Probation Violation (PV): Driving while suspended/revoked
No bail
Last known location: Walla Walla, WA
Rebecca Lea Beem
Age: 42 Sex: F
Charge: Failure to Appear (FTA): Conspiracty to commit Class A misdemeanor
Bail: $40,000
Last known location: Hermiston, OR
Wendie Myree Cadek
Age: 49 Sex: F
Charge: FTA: Criminal trespass, theft
Bail: $10,000
Last known location: Irrigon, OR
Shane Patrick Clauson
Age: 51 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Criminal trespass
Bail: $2,500
Last known location: Portland, OR
Amelia Velasco Cortez
Age: 33 Sex: F
Charge: FTA: Harassment
Bail: $10,000
Last known location: Hermiston, OR
Michelle Rene Daniels
Age: 54 Sex: F
Charge: PV: Theft
No bail
Last known location: La Grande, OR
Joseph Alexander Heard
Age: 39 Sex: M
Charge: PV: Fleeing/attempt to elude police, criminal trespass
No bail
Last known location: Hermiston, OR
Trysta Annmarie Haskett
Age: 19 Sex: F
Charge: FTA: Burglary, criminal mischief, criminal trespass
Bail: $200,000
Last known location: Pendleton, OR
Danny Ray Nelson
Age: 51 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Possession of methamphetamine
Bail: $20,000
Last known location: Milton-Freewater, OR
Lance Scott Roark
Age: 28 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: DUII, reckless driving
Bail: $10,000
Last known location: Pendleton, OR
