Katrina Jean Simon
Age: 28 Sex: F
Charge: Probation Violation (PV): Possession of methamphetamine, theft
Bail: $5,000
Last known location: Milton-Freewater, OR
Timmy Doyle Ashley
Age: 56 Sex: M
Charge: PV: Harassment
No bail
Last known location: Weston, OR
Gary Lee Bundy
Age: 45 Sex: M
Charge: PV: Violation of stalking order, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct
No bail
Last known location: Milton-Freewater, OR
Beverly Ellen Carson
Age: 30 Sex: F
Charge: Failure to Appear (FTA): Possession of methamphetamine
Bail: $20,000
Last known location: Pendleton, OR
Damion Nathaniel Creason
Age: 28 Sex: M
Charge: PV: Possession of methamphetamine
No bail
Last known location: Umatilla, OR
Joseph Charles Hlavka
Age: 37 Sex: M
Charge: PV: Assault
No bail
Last known location: Pendleton, OR
Elizabeth Mae McCoy
Age: 31 Sex: F
Charge: FTA: Driving while suspended
Bail: $5,000
Last known location: Hermiston, OR
Troy Ryan Moore
Age: 29x Sex: M
Charge: PV: Reckless driving, criminal mischief, failure to perform duties of driver
No bail
Last known location: Milton-Freewater, OR
Amanda Lynn Sager
Age: 36 Sex: F
Charge: PV: Possession of methamphetamine, endangering the welfare of a minor
No bail
Last known location: Kennewick, WA
Dustin Gene Sanders
Age: 35 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Possession of methamphetamine, possession of Oxycodone, possession of Hydrocodone
Bail: $100,000
Last known location: Hermiston, OR
