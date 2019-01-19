Katrina Jean Simon

Age: 28 Sex: F

Charge: Probation Violation (PV): Possession of methamphetamine, theft

Bail: $5,000

Last known location: Milton-Freewater, OR

Timmy Doyle Ashley

Age: 56 Sex: M

Charge: PV: Harassment

No bail

Last known location: Weston, OR

Gary Lee Bundy

Age: 45 Sex: M

Charge: PV: Violation of stalking order, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct

No bail

Last known location: Milton-Freewater, OR

Beverly Ellen Carson

Age: 30 Sex: F

Charge: Failure to Appear (FTA): Possession of methamphetamine

Bail: $20,000

Last known location: Pendleton, OR

Damion Nathaniel Creason

Age: 28 Sex: M

Charge: PV: Possession of methamphetamine

No bail

Last known location: Umatilla, OR

Joseph Charles Hlavka

Age: 37 Sex: M

Charge: PV: Assault

No bail

Last known location: Pendleton, OR

Elizabeth Mae McCoy

Age: 31 Sex: F

Charge: FTA: Driving while suspended

Bail: $5,000

Last known location: Hermiston, OR

Troy Ryan Moore

Age: 29x Sex: M

Charge: PV: Reckless driving, criminal mischief, failure to perform duties of driver

No bail

Last known location: Milton-Freewater, OR

Amanda Lynn Sager

Age: 36 Sex: F

Charge: PV: Possession of methamphetamine, endangering the welfare of a minor

No bail

Last known location: Kennewick, WA

Dustin Gene Sanders

Age: 35 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Possession of methamphetamine, possession of Oxycodone, possession of Hydrocodone

Bail: $100,000

Last known location: Hermiston, OR

