Crystal Dawn Burke
Age: 37 Sex: F
Charge: Failure to Appear (FTA): Criminal mischief, theft
Bail: $30,000
Last known location: Milton-Freewater, OR
Joshua Thomas Bergie Moore
Age: 36 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Possession of Oxycodone
Bail: $20,000
Last known location: Stanfield, OR
Edwin Thomas Morning Owl
Age: 55 Sex: M
Charge: Probation Violation (PV): DUII, failure to perform duties of driver
No bail
Last known location: Pilot Rock, OR
John Arthur Nibler
Age: 27 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Possession of cocaine
Bail: $10,000
Last known location: College Place, WA
Damon Alan Preuss
Age: 26 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Disorderly conduct
Bail: $10,000
Last known location: La Grande, OR
Carlos Antonio Ramirez
Age: 27 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Criminal trespass
Bail: $5,000
Last known location: Hermiston, OR
Steven Michael Ruiz
Age: 46 Sex: M
Charge: PV: Reckless driving, recklessly endangering another person, failure to perform duties of driver
No bail
Last known location: Pendleton, OR
Tracy Marie Strouse
Age: 40 Sex: F
Charge: PV: DUII, reckless driving, contempt of court
No bail
Last known location: Hermiston, OR
Traci Dora Veitenheimer
Age: 35 Sex: F
Charge: PV: Failure to appear
No bail
Last known location: Milton-Freewater, OR
Justin Lee Whipple
Age: 26 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Theft, forgery
Bail: $5,000
Last known location: Pendleton, OR
Warrants on the above persons were active at the time the list was created; however, wanted status is subject to change at any time. If whereabouts are known, please report immediately to law enforcement by calling the 24-hour dispatch center at 541-966-3651 or by calling 911 if an emergency.
