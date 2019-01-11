Crystal Dawn Burke

Age: 37  Sex: F

Charge: Failure to Appear (FTA): Criminal mischief, theft

Bail: $30,000

Last known location: Milton-Freewater, OR

Joshua Thomas Bergie Moore

Age: 36  Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Possession of Oxycodone

Bail: $20,000

Last known location: Stanfield, OR

Edwin Thomas Morning Owl

Age: 55  Sex: M

Charge: Probation Violation (PV): DUII, failure to perform duties of driver

No bail

Last known location: Pilot Rock, OR

John Arthur Nibler

Age: 27  Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Possession of cocaine

Bail: $10,000

Last known location: College Place, WA

Damon Alan Preuss

Age: 26  Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Disorderly conduct

Bail: $10,000

Last known location: La Grande, OR

Carlos Antonio Ramirez

Age: 27  Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Criminal trespass

Bail: $5,000

Last known location: Hermiston, OR

Steven Michael Ruiz

Age: 46  Sex: M

Charge: PV: Reckless driving, recklessly endangering another person, failure to perform duties of driver

No bail

Last known location: Pendleton, OR

Tracy Marie Strouse

Age: 40  Sex: F

Charge: PV: DUII, reckless driving, contempt of court

No bail

Last known location: Hermiston, OR

Traci Dora Veitenheimer

Age: 35  Sex: F

Charge: PV: Failure to appear

No bail

Last known location: Milton-Freewater, OR

Justin Lee Whipple

Age: 26  Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Theft, forgery

Bail: $5,000

Last known location: Pendleton, OR

Warrants on the above persons were active at the time the list was created; however, wanted status is subject to change at any time. If whereabouts are known, please report immediately to law enforcement by calling the 24-hour dispatch center at 541-966-3651 or by calling 911 if an emergency.

