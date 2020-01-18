Byron Allen Adels
Age: 28x Sex: M
Charge: Failure to Appear (FTA): Possession of methamphetamine, criminal trespass
Bail: $40,000
Last known location: Milton-Freewater, OR
Kari Lynn Berg
Age: 27 Sex: F
Charge: FTA: Possession of controlled substance, theft
Bail: $15,000
Last known location: Richland, WA
Roark Nelson Brooks
Age: 61 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Driving while suspended/revoked
Bail: $20,000
Last known location: Pendleton, OR
Terry Lynn Cuevas
Age: 55 Sex: F
Charge: Probation Violation (PV): Resisting arrest
No bail
Last known location: Weston, OR
Bernard Dale Falconer
Age: 64 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Criminal mischief
Bail: $20,000
Last known location: Hebo, OR
Tedd Lawrence Hall
Age: 55 Sex: M
Charge: PV: Disorderly conduct, criminal mischief
No bail
Last known location: Pendleton, OR
David Jerry Haney
Age: 29 Sex: M
Charge: PV: Forgery 1, theft III
No bail
Last known location: Pendleton, OR
Eduardo Irvan Moreno
Age: 28 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Offensive littering, criminal trespass
Bail: $1,000
Last known location: Hermiston, OR
Rebecca Raquel Ramirez
Age: 28 Sex: F
Charge: FTA: Failure to appear
Bail: $20,000
Last known location: Hermiston, OR
Sandra Jenny Walsey
Age: 55 Sex: F
Charge: FTA: Failure to appear
Bail: $50,000
Last known location: Toppenish, WA
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.