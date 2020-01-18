Byron Allen Adels

Age: 28x Sex: M

Charge: Failure to Appear (FTA): Possession of methamphetamine, criminal trespass

Bail: $40,000

Last known location: Milton-Freewater, OR

Kari Lynn Berg

Age: 27 Sex: F

Charge: FTA: Possession of controlled substance, theft

Bail: $15,000

Last known location: Richland, WA

Roark Nelson Brooks

Age: 61 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Driving while suspended/revoked

Bail: $20,000

Last known location: Pendleton, OR

Terry Lynn Cuevas

Age: 55 Sex: F

Charge: Probation Violation (PV): Resisting arrest

No bail

Last known location: Weston, OR

Bernard Dale Falconer

Age: 64 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Criminal mischief

Bail: $20,000

Last known location: Hebo, OR

Tedd Lawrence Hall

Age: 55 Sex: M

Charge: PV: Disorderly conduct, criminal mischief

No bail

Last known location: Pendleton, OR

David Jerry Haney

Age: 29 Sex: M

Charge: PV: Forgery 1, theft III

No bail

Last known location: Pendleton, OR

Eduardo Irvan Moreno

Age: 28 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Offensive littering, criminal trespass

Bail: $1,000

Last known location: Hermiston, OR

Rebecca Raquel Ramirez

Age: 28 Sex: F

Charge: FTA: Failure to appear

Bail: $20,000

Last known location: Hermiston, OR

Sandra Jenny Walsey

Age: 55 Sex: F

Charge: FTA: Failure to appear

Bail: $50,000

Last known location: Toppenish, WA

