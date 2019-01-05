Roni Lee Castillo
Age: 24 Sex: F
Charge: Probation Violation (PV): Theft, possession of stolen vehicle
No bail
Last known location: Hermiston, OR
Tayah Iliene Claughton
Age: 20 Sex: F
Charge: Failure to Appear (FTA): Contempt of court (punitive)
Bail: $10,000
Last known location: Pendleton, OR
Kyle L. Decker
Age: 28 Sex: M
Charge: PV: Aggravated harassment
No bail
Last known location: Hermiston, OR
Poppy Rose Grover
Age: 40 Sex: F
Charge: FTA: Failure to appear
Bail: $20,000
Last known location: La Grande, OR
Emelsie Rae Hernandez
Age: 27 Sex: F
Charge: FTA: Possession of methamphetamine
Bail: $40,000
Last known location: Stanfield, OR
Shanna Lenore Hewitt
Age: 39 Sex: F
Charge: PV: Theft
No bail
Last known location: Pendleton, OR
Natasha Ann Mackie
Age: 28 Sex: F
Charge: PV: Possession of methamphetamine, theft
No bail
Last known location: Athena, OR
Jaime Moras Nava
Age: 29 Sex: M
Charge: PV: DUII, reckless driving
No bail
Last known location: Patterson, WA
Brian Dewayne Simmons
Age: 51 Sex: M
Charge: PV: Resisting arrest, criminal trespass
No bail
Last known location: Spray, OR
Joseph Lee Swope
Age: 38 Sex: M
Charge: PV: Fleeing/attempt to elude police, failure to report as sex offender
No bail
Last known location: Irrigon, OR
