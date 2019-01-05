Roni Lee Castillo

Age: 24 Sex: F

Charge: Probation Violation (PV): Theft, possession of stolen vehicle

No bail

Last known location: Hermiston, OR

Tayah Iliene Claughton

Age: 20 Sex: F

Charge: Failure to Appear (FTA): Contempt of court (punitive)

Bail: $10,000

Last known location: Pendleton, OR

Kyle L. Decker

Age: 28 Sex: M

Charge: PV: Aggravated harassment

No bail

Last known location: Hermiston, OR

Poppy Rose Grover

Age: 40 Sex: F

Charge: FTA: Failure to appear

Bail: $20,000

Last known location: La Grande, OR

Emelsie Rae Hernandez

Age: 27 Sex: F

Charge: FTA: Possession of methamphetamine

Bail: $40,000

Last known location: Stanfield, OR

Shanna Lenore Hewitt

Age: 39 Sex: F

Charge: PV: Theft

No bail

Last known location: Pendleton, OR

Natasha Ann Mackie

Age: 28 Sex: F

Charge: PV: Possession of methamphetamine, theft

No bail

Last known location: Athena, OR

Jaime Moras Nava

Age: 29 Sex: M

Charge: PV: DUII, reckless driving

No bail

Last known location: Patterson, WA

Brian Dewayne Simmons

Age: 51 Sex: M

Charge: PV: Resisting arrest, criminal trespass

No bail

Last known location: Spray, OR

Joseph Lee Swope

Age: 38 Sex: M

Charge: PV: Fleeing/attempt to elude police, failure to report as sex offender

No bail

Last known location: Irrigon, OR

