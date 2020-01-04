Vincent Thomas Bass

Age: 43 Sex: M

Charge: Failure to Appear (FTA): DUII

Bail: $100,000

Last known location: Pasco, WA

Breana Nicole Hodges Burke

Age: 25 Sex: F

Charge: FTA: Criminal trespass, harassment

Bail: $20,000

Last known location: Pilot Rock, OR

Joyce Elaine Carver

Age: 63 Sex: F

Charge: FTA: DUII

Bail: $500,000

Last known location: Paradise, CA

McKenzie Dawn Corbin

Age: 22 Sex: F

Charge: FTA: Theft, resisting arrest

Bail: $100,000

Last known location: Pendleton, OR

Austin Leroy James

Age: 20 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Failure to appear

Bail: $50,000

Last known location: Hermiston, OR

Brenda Rose Marks

Age: 45 Sex: F

Charge: Probation Violaton (PV): DUII, interfering with police

Bail: $20,000

Last known location: Walla Walla, WA

George Anthoney Martin

Age: 61 Sex: M

Charge: PV: Failure to appear

No bail

Last known location: Milton-Freewater, OR

Everrett Steven Payne

Age: 33 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Possession of methamphetamine, interfering with police

Bail: $40,000

Last known location: Pendleton, OR

Darrell Dwight Rollins

Age: 52 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Possession of controlled substance

Bail: $50,000

Last known location: Hermiston, OR

Jason Andrew Stuart

Age: 37 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Failure to appear

Bail: $10,000

Last known location: Milton-Freewater, OR

