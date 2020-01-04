Vincent Thomas Bass
Age: 43 Sex: M
Charge: Failure to Appear (FTA): DUII
Bail: $100,000
Last known location: Pasco, WA
Breana Nicole Hodges Burke
Age: 25 Sex: F
Charge: FTA: Criminal trespass, harassment
Bail: $20,000
Last known location: Pilot Rock, OR
Joyce Elaine Carver
Age: 63 Sex: F
Charge: FTA: DUII
Bail: $500,000
Last known location: Paradise, CA
McKenzie Dawn Corbin
Age: 22 Sex: F
Charge: FTA: Theft, resisting arrest
Bail: $100,000
Last known location: Pendleton, OR
Austin Leroy James
Age: 20 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Failure to appear
Bail: $50,000
Last known location: Hermiston, OR
Brenda Rose Marks
Age: 45 Sex: F
Charge: Probation Violaton (PV): DUII, interfering with police
Bail: $20,000
Last known location: Walla Walla, WA
George Anthoney Martin
Age: 61 Sex: M
Charge: PV: Failure to appear
No bail
Last known location: Milton-Freewater, OR
Everrett Steven Payne
Age: 33 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Possession of methamphetamine, interfering with police
Bail: $40,000
Last known location: Pendleton, OR
Darrell Dwight Rollins
Age: 52 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Possession of controlled substance
Bail: $50,000
Last known location: Hermiston, OR
Jason Andrew Stuart
Age: 37 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Failure to appear
Bail: $10,000
Last known location: Milton-Freewater, OR
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.