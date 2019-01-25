Thomas John Bennett
Age: 35 Sex: M
Charge: Failure to Appear (FTA): Theft
Bail: $6,250
Last known location: Eugene, OR
Tracy Elizabeth Passantino Boughn
Age: 49 Sex: F
Charge: Possession of methamphetamine
No bail
Last known location: Falls City, OR
Etgar Samir Mendoza Castillo
Age: 31 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Possession of methamphetamine
Bail: $6.250
Last known location: Umatilla, OR
Kyle L. Decker
Age: 28 Sex: M
Charge: Probation Violation (PV): Aggravated harassment
No bail
Last known location: Hermiston, OR
Anna May Douglas
Age: 28 Sex: F
Charge: PV: Possession of methamphetamine
No bail
Last known location: Pendleton, OR
Daryl Scott Frederickson
Age: 41 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Possession of methamphetamine, delivery of methamphetamine, hindering prosecution
Bail: $180,000
Last known location: Umatilla, OR
Colby James Hedman
Age: 23 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Giving false information to police
Bail: $10,000
Last known location: Heppner, OR
Charlotte Mercado
Age: 48 Sex: F
Charge: FTA: Possession of methamphetamine
Bail: $5,000
Last known location: Pendleton, OR
Jordan Ryley Smith
Age: 29 Sex: M
Charge: FTA: Possession of methamphetamine
Bail: $10,000
Last known location: Adams, OR
Demetri Tziouvaras
Age: 24 Sex: M
Charge: Driving while suspended/revoked
Bail: $10,000
Last known location: Dayton, WA
