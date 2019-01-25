Thomas John Bennett

Age: 35 Sex: M

Charge: Failure to Appear (FTA): Theft

Bail: $6,250

Last known location: Eugene, OR

Tracy Elizabeth Passantino Boughn

Age: 49 Sex: F

Charge: Possession of methamphetamine

No bail

Last known location: Falls City, OR

Etgar Samir Mendoza Castillo

Age: 31 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Possession of methamphetamine

Bail: $6.250

Last known location: Umatilla, OR

Kyle L. Decker

Age: 28 Sex: M

Charge: Probation Violation (PV): Aggravated harassment

No bail

Last known location: Hermiston, OR

Anna May Douglas

Age: 28 Sex: F

Charge: PV: Possession of methamphetamine

No bail

Last known location: Pendleton, OR

Daryl Scott Frederickson

Age: 41 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Possession of methamphetamine, delivery of methamphetamine, hindering prosecution

Bail: $180,000

Last known location: Umatilla, OR

Colby James Hedman

Age: 23 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Giving false information to police

Bail: $10,000

Last known location: Heppner, OR

Charlotte Mercado

Age: 48 Sex: F

Charge: FTA: Possession of methamphetamine

Bail: $5,000

Last known location: Pendleton, OR

Jordan Ryley Smith

Age: 29 Sex: M

Charge: FTA: Possession of methamphetamine

Bail: $10,000

Last known location: Adams, OR

Demetri Tziouvaras

Age: 24 Sex: M

Charge: Driving while suspended/revoked

Bail: $10,000

Last known location: Dayton, WA

